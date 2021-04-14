Cornelius, NC, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The respected dentists of White and Haines Advanced Dentistry raise awareness of the impact that oral health has on the entire body. Drs. Steven White and Brad Haines are passionate about keeping their community at peak health. They do so by ridding the mouth of disease through root canals and gum disease treatment, and by implementing routine maintenance through general and preventative dentistry for children and adults in Cornelius, NC.
In a time where health is at the top of everyone's mind, Drs. White and Haines are reminding their community that optimal oral health is imperative to maintaining a healthy immune system. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently published an article stating that populations vulnerable to COVID-19 are also at an increased risk for oral disease and associated systemic health problems. The study suggests a strong connection between oral health conditions like erosion, cavities, and gum disease and mood conditions like stress, anxiety, depression, and loneliness. Further, the research shows that gum disease may be associated with diabetes and cardiovascular disease, two of the most prevalent preexisting conditions among those hospitalized with COVID-19.
In order to keep mouths healthy, Drs. White and Haines provide industry-leading care backed by state-of-the-art technology. These highly experienced dentists can treat gum disease without surgery through scaling and root planing. With this minimally invasive treatment, the dentists use hand instruments and ultrasonic tools to remove plaque and bacteria before gum disease can cause irreversible damage to the mouth. When patients have a "gummy smile," the excess gum tissue can trap bacteria and cause gum disease. For this, Drs. Haines and White use the highly advanced Odyssey Diode Laser which can recontour the gum line and destroy bacteria along the way.
In addition to ridding the mouth of disease, Drs. White and Haines emphasize the importance of preventative maintenance. They offer general dentistry and pediatric dentistry, including dental cleanings, routine exams and x-rays, cavity fillings, root canals, and oral pathology exams. For those at high risk of gum disease, they also offer periodontal maintenance, which keeps gums healthy and helps maintain overall oral health.
It is not just a patient's oral health, but their whole-body health, that is the concern for the dentists and staff at White and Haines Advanced Dentistry. In congruence with this whole-body approach, this practice has implemented strict protocols to handle the coronavirus pandemic. The practice is limiting the number of patients allowed in the office at a time. They take the temperature of everyone in the office upon entry and have enforced strict sanitization protocols. Drs. White and Haines have implemented these efforts to ensure that no one lets oral health suffer due to the pandemic.
