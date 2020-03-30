ATLANTA, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by Solomon Carter, architect of the Performance Improvement Ethics Risk & Communication Enhancement™ Model known as The PIERCE™ Model, Carter has migrated many of the core concepts of PIERCE™, enhanced and then integrated them into the emergency management and underlying communications requirements needed to surge performance efforts in "bending the curve."
"A surge in infections should be met with a surge in more communication because it is through effective communications that we can bend human behavior the best. If we don't 'bend the behavior,' then we can't 'bend the curve.' And it all starts with communication. It is one of the foundational tenants of PIERCE™ and why it immediately occurred to me that I had to release the model and create this additional tool, six months early to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic," Carter states.
"The COVID-19 Communications Pallet" streamlines critical data and provides easy to use and easy to understand guidelines to stakeholders on how to marshal local resources and allow other stakeholders in other jurisdictions/states to see and glean from standardized solutions that already work. And then activate those exact same resources in their own respective geographical areas. It helps leaders create and implement a call to action and serves as an idea factory at the same time.
To view "The COVID-19 Communication Pallet for Government Leaders, Policy and Healthcare Professionals," you can go here.
Solomon Carter leads Emory Healthcare's, Physician Group Practices, Patient Financial Services, Office of Professional Development. He also serves as an executive leader with All Power in His Hands Christian Mission which is an aid organization that operates in Haiti. There, Solomon overseas the organization's food distribution and children's medicine programs among other Church mission- based initiatives. Some of his work is created in part, by his work in Haiti during the cholera outbreak. Solomon@allpowermissions.com