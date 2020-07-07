DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 - Vaccine Development, Therapeutics Experiments and Diagnostics/Devices Advances - Bundle" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The newsletter includes the following:

Vaccine Development

  • Daily Report: COVID-19 Vaccine Development News
  • COVID-19 Vaccine Development News: Weekly Summary
  • COVID-19 Monthly Synthesis: Vaccine Development

Therapeutics Experiments

  • Daily Report: COVID-19 Therapeutics Experiments News
  • COVID-19 Therapeutics Experiments News: Weekly Summary
  • COVID-19 Monthly Synthesis: Therapeutics Experiments

Diagnostics/Devices Advances

  • Daily Report: COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances News
  • COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances News: Weekly Summary
  • COVID-19 Monthly Synthesis: Diagnostics/Devices Advances

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnu33l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

