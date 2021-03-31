NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CPAP Shop, an e-commerce retailer of sleep aid equipment, has partnered with Sleep Care online, a national sleep telemedicine services provider, to create a unique, comprehensive sleep care solution. Patients now have access to cutting-edge technology to diagnose sleep disorders, have one-on-one virtual consultations with board-certified sleep physicians, and receive prescriptions for sleep therapy through Sleep Care online. Sleep experts at The CPAP Shop will then offer customized recommendations for sleep equipment at discounted rates and assist with placing an order and expediting shipping. Lastly, patients will have an exclusive opportunity to connect with a sleep coach to assist with machine set-up, offer advice and troubleshoot problems—thereby setting the patient up with best practices for long-term therapy success.
The whole process—from diagnosis to treatment—can be done remotely and no longer requires in-person office visits, hidden co-pays, delays waiting for insurance approvals or available appointments, or the inconvenience of spending a night in a sleep lab.
"For years, complaints about how disjointed and tiresome the whole path from diagnosis to treatment is has been a consistent theme. Our goal was to create a convenient and simple path at an affordable price. We can now offer an integrated, comprehensive, patient-first solution that gives our customers access to top-notch medical care and high-quality equipment. Through this partnership, patients can go from diagnosis to their first night of sleep therapy in less than 10 days—and the whole experience is seamless," said Anthony Zadnik, CEO of Agile Medical.
For patients who are currently CPAP users but need an updated prescription to purchase a new machine, Sleep Care online also offers a speedy prescription renewal service called SimpleRx. Patients schedule a telehealth visit with board-certified sleep physicians to discuss their sleep therapy and share sleep data and receive a new prescription.
"Our customers at The CPAP Shop have really appreciated having an easy and quick option to renew their CPAP prescription. The service has been heavily used and the feedback has been tremendous and consistently of the highest level," said Zadnik.
The CPAP Shop is always looking for ways to improve and simplify the customer experience. At the heart of the company is a friendly and knowledgeable customer service team that is always available to help, whether to troubleshoot problems or offer expert advice. The CPAP Shop has an inventory of over 1000 products, each handpicked by sleep experts to deliver the comfort and ease needed to adjust and settle into sleep therapy. The staff regularly works directly with manufacturers on exclusive product launches like the new Somnera Low-Flow System. And in the coming months, lookout for a brand-new website that is truly designed to enhance the user experience.
About Agile Medical:
Serving customers since 2004, Agile Medical is an innovative health care retailer specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea and respiratory therapy. With an emphasis on delivering personalized, comprehensive customer care, Agile Medical focuses on offering a wide selection of hand-picked, quality products all designed to improve your quality of life. The Agile Medical family of brands includes The CPAP Shop, The Oxygen Concentrator Supplies Shop, and Sleep Care online.
Press Contact:
Pooja Shah, Director of Corporate Marketing,
Media Contact
Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE The CPAP Shop