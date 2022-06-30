The memorial's purpose was to select an individual who has made and will continue to make a difference for all those in their community to identify and irradicate injustice, just like Mel Reeves did.
EAGAN, Minn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We lost a champion 'for all that's right' this year. I would typically tell a family member, "I am sorry for your loss, but in Mel's case, I would honestly say I am sorry for our loss. He was a friend and a patient (with permission), and one of the last things he told me was that he wanted me to publish an article on Covid and the importance of getting vaccinated. He was unable to get vaccinated, and it was now too late. With labored breathing from his hospital bed, he suggested that my son, Charles IV, interview me on the topic. As an editor of the Spokesman-Recorder newspaper, he told me that he would edit, review, and publish it within an hour of receiving it. Mel did not make it, but the important article, and one of Mel's last assignments, was published. It was typical Mel, always looking out for others and anyone who might need help. That is why we developed the Mel Reeves Memorial Scholarship for students at the High School for Recording Arts in St. Paul, MN. to continue to follow the path the Mel had blazed." commented Charles E. Crutchfield III, MD
"Mel was dedicated to serving his community. A self-described "hellraiser," Mel worked as a community organizer to bring people together on behalf of community members experiencing injustice.
Mel also served the community through his work as a community editor and journalist for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, one of the longest-serving Black-run newspapers in the nation. With his writing, Mel took on the systems that created the inequity he fought against in the streets and called attention to issues that needed attention." reported the Spokesman-Recorder Newspaper. https://spokesman-recorder.com/).
Education is a proven pathway to success in America. The High School for Recording Arts captures the at-risk youth both in and out of school and skillfully guides them on a pathway to high school graduation. A remarkable endeavor. David Ellis, Chancellor, and Co-Founder of the remarkable High School for Recording Arts commented, "We have had an excellent relationship with the Crutchfield Dermatology Foundation for many years. They have supported the school in many ways, including scholarships for the kids. When Tony Simmons, the Executive Director of the High School for Recording Arts, informed me that Dr. Crutchfield and the Crutchfield Dermatology Foundation were developing a Mel Reeves Memorial Scholarship, I immediately thought of the senior student Walter Cortina Martinez. Mel Reeves was a friend of mine. We go way back. I could see a bit of Mel's spirit in the young Walter Cortina Martinez. As an outstanding High School for Recording Arts student, Walter also interned at The Minneapolis Foundation. He advocated and spoke to Minnesota state legislators (https://www.twincities.com/2020/05/08/walter-cortina-weve-lost-our-jobs-many-of-us-high-school-students-need-unemployment-benefits-to-get-through-this/) and influenced legislative change that provided jobs for teens during the pandemic (https://www.startribune.com/jobless-minnesota-students-press-for-unemployment-benefits-in-pandemic/571132282/). Not only that, but Walter also founded Bridgemakers (https://www.bridgemakersmn.org/), a mentorship-based leadership program for Twin Cities youth seeking to break poverty, violence, and miseducation cycles.
"When I was told I had been nominated for Mel Reeves Memorial Scholarship, I started learning about Mr. Mel Reeves. What an inspiration and loss for our community. He was a tireless fighter for all that was right. Mr. Reeves always fought hardest for those in our community who needed his help the most. I am sorry I never met him, but his story will be with me and inspire me for life. I am the first member of my family to graduate from high school. My brother is flying from Mexico to attend my graduation. As I graduate from the High School for Recording Arts this year, I will do my best to carry a portion of the torch he bore for so many years. I am humbled and honored to receive the Mel Reeves Memorial Scholarship, " Walter Cortina Martinez commented.
"After meeting Walter, I am confident he is the right person for the scholarship. I have discussed with Tracey Williams-Dillard, the CEO/publisher of the Spokesman-Recorder newspaper, and David Ellis, the Program Founder of the High School for Recording Arts, the real possibility of making this an annual event. With the Mel Reeves Memorial Scholarship, we will honor, respect, and keep his fighting spirit alive in our community for many years to come." remarked Dr. Crutchfield.
About Charles E. Crutchfield III, M.D.:
Charles E. Crutchfield III, MD is a board-certified dermatologist, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School, and a Benedict Distinguished Visiting Professor of Biology at Carleton College. He also has a private practice, Crutchfield Dermatology, in Eagan, MN.
He received his MD and Master's Degree in molecular biology and genomics from the Mayo Clinic and completed a Dermatology Residency at the University of Minnesota. Black Enterprise magazine has selected him as one of the top 10 dermatologists in the United States. He has received the Karis Humanitarian Award from the Mayo Clinic, and Minnesota Physician's Journal recognized Dr. Crutchfield as one of Minnesota's 100 Most Influential Healthcare Leaders. Dr. Crutchfield specializes in treating skin-of-color and has been selected by physicians and nurses as one of Minnesota's leading medical and aesthetic/cosmetic dermatologists for the past 20+ years. In 2022, Dr. Crutchfield was chosen as a Health Care Hero by Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal awarded a Distinguished Alum of Carleton College and the Dean Diehl award at the University of Minnesota Medical School for making outstanding professional contributions to the Medical School, the University, and the community. Dr. Crutchfield has been an expert health care columnist for Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder Newspaper since 2013.
He is the consulting team dermatologist for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, Wild, and Lynx. Dr. Crutchfield is an active member of the American and National Medical Associations and past President of the Minnesota Association of Black Physicians. He can be reached at CrutchfieldDermatology.com or by calling 651-209-3600.
