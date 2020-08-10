NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino, CEO of Dan Marino Foundation Mary Partin and President of Badia Spices, Inc. Joseph “Pepé” Badia. Starting August 2020, when consumers purchase select Badia Extra Virgin Olive Oil or Badia Extra Virgin Olive Oil Organic at any retailer in the United States where Badia Spices are sold, Badia will donate 5% of the proceeds from the sales to the Dan Marino Foundation.