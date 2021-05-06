AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The expert dental implant specialists at Austin Dental Implant Center deliver the best tooth replacement solutions possible thanks to extensive skills, exemplary techniques, and cutting-edge technology in their sophisticated onsite laboratory. Internationally renowned implant expert and Austin Dental Implant Center founder, Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, and his team have transformed the smiles and lives of thousands of people with missing teeth in Austin, TX.
Few dental offices in the U.S. offer such advanced onsite planning technologies. The majority of practices send implant restorations to outside laboratories for fabrication, giving them little to no control over the manufacturing process. People with missing teeth in Austin, TX that choose the world-class Austin Dental Implant Center for dental implants receive significant benefits. The high-tech onsite laboratory affords outstanding quality control and the ability to deliver exquisitely-crafted full mouth dental implants faster.
Austin Dental Implant Center features Zirkonzahn™ laboratory equipment, enabling the doctors to manufacture the highest quality restorations. The Zirkonzahn™ Facehunter™ is an innovative scanning device that provides photo-realistic 3D digitalization of patients' faces. Coupled with the Zirkonzahn™ Modellier™ digital prosthetic design software, these groundbreaking implant tools provide the laboratory technicians and dental implant specialists at Austin Dental Implant Center with an unparalleled method for creating incredibly precise and beautiful customized dental prostheses. The intuitive controls enable launching the digitalization process with just one click, and the Facehunter™ scans at an incredibly high speed of less than 0.3 seconds per face.
Austin Dental Implant Center continually raises the bar by adding new equipment and techniques to their already impressive facility. In addition to Zirkonzahn™ technology, the practice pioneered the DIAsmile™ full mouth dental implant process, is one of only 6 percent in the U.S. to offer pterygoid and zygomatic implants, and is one of only a handful of practices that has invested in groundbreaking Carbon 3D printing.
Introduced just a few years ago in the tech space, Carbon 3D created a revolutionary paradigm shift in 3D printing capabilities that most assumed was years away. The Carbon 3D printer creates single, multiple, and full arch restorations faster and more accurately than a milling machine. Patients with missing teeth in Austin, TX that are considering single or full mouth dental implants will benefit from the improved fit, function, and comfort of dental prostheses created with this trailblazing 3D printing process.
Those interested in superb single or full mouth dental implants in Austin, TX can visit http://www.austindentalimplantcenter.com to learn more or call 512-375-0050 to schedule a consultation with the pioneering dental implant specialists at Austin Dental Implant Center.
About the Industry Leading Dental Implant Specialists
Austin Dental Implant Center was founded by Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, one of the world's leading authorities on same-day full mouth dental implant treatment. Using experience from thousands of dental implant procedures, Dr. Holtzclaw pioneered the DIAsmile™ implant teeth-in-a-day treatment concept, which allows patients to receive a new dental implant smile in just one day. With an in-house laboratory utilizing world-class Zirkonzahn™ technology, on-staff oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and experienced dental technicians, Austin Dental Implant Center is able to provide industry leading dental implant treatment in one convenient location, eliminating the need for patients to travel to multiple offices, as is required with most traditional dental offices. To learn more about the Austin Dental Implant Center advantage visit http://www.austindentalimplantcenter.com or call 512-375-0050.
