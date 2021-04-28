ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin Dental Implant Center changes lives with the gold standard in tooth replacement, dental implants, in Round Rock, TX. Specializing in this advanced form of tooth replacement, the expert dental implant surgeons at Austin Dental Implant Center can provide implants for single, multiple, or a full mouth of missing teeth to those in the Austin and Round Rock, TX areas.
Austin Dental Implant Center prides themselves in providing dental implant care that is unparalleled throughout the world. They are comprised of a team of expert dental implant surgeons, who not only have decades of experience, but who pour their minds and time into becoming more educated on the most advanced technologies available in the industry. This dedication to the field of implantology makes Austin Dental Implant Center a place where patients can receive advanced tooth replacement solutions from trusted and passionate doctors.
Dental implants are considered the gold standard in tooth replacement. They are comprised of a titanium post, an abutment, and a dental crown or bridge. The implant surgeon places the titanium post into the jawbone, attaching the crown or bridge with the abutment. If a patient has suffered from severe bone loss in the jawbone, the highly experienced doctors at Austin Dental Implant Center have advanced dental implant solutions that are found at less than six percent of practices throughout the US. These solutions include pterygoid and zygomatic dental implants, which anchor into specialized bone throughout the jaw and mouth, providing just as much security as a traditional dental implant.
Often times, a patient seeking dental implant care can be denied dental implant treatment because a dentist or periodontist deems their mouth ineligible for this advanced treatment. However, with their years of education and experience, the implant surgeons at Austin Dental Implant Center have the ability to provide dental implants in even the rarest conditions. Those who have been told they are ineligible for dental implants are encouraged to seek a free consultation at Austin Dental Implant Center to see if this life-changing treatment is an option for them.
"It was very impressive the way I was treated by the doctor," says Susan, a patient who received dental implants from Austin Dental Implant Center. "He explained everything to me and put me at ease, letting me know that he had a good solution. I went with his suggestion, trusting and knowing it would be the right decision for me."
Those seeking a permanent tooth replacement solution in Round Rock, TX are encouraged to connect with the dental implant surgeons at Austin Dental Implant Center for a free dental implant consultation. To schedule an appointment, call 512-375-0050 or visit http://www.austindentalimplantcenter.com
About the Dental Implant Practice
Austin Dental Implant Center was founded by Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, one of the world's leading authorities on same-day full mouth dental implant treatment. Using experience from thousands of dental implant procedures, Dr. Holtzclaw pioneered the DIAsmile™ implant teeth-in-a-day treatment concept, which allows patients to receive a new dental implant smile in just one day. With an in-house laboratory utilizing world-class Zirkonzahn™ technology, on-staff oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and experienced dental technicians, Austin Dental Implant Center is able to provide industry leading dental implant treatment in one convenient location, eliminating the need for patients to travel to multiple offices, as is required with most traditional dental offices. To learn more about the Austin Dental Implant Center advantage visit http://www.austindentalimplantcenter.com or call 512-375-0050.
