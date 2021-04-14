NASHVILLE, Tenn., Apr. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The compassionate and respected dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry offer an advanced technology approach to gum disease treatment with BIOLASE® Waterlase® laser technology. A highly effective, minimally invasive gum disease treatment, laser dentistry targets specific areas of the gum line that are suffering from disease, leaving healthy tissue untouched. Because no sutures or scalpels are used in this treatment, patients have a quick postoperative recovery.
A recent study conducted by the American Dental Association revealed a rise in oral health concerns since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With anxieties due to the pandemic preventing many from seeking necessary treatment, not only is disease on the rise, but the severity of the disease is on the rise as well.
Treating gum disease is not only imperative for one's oral health, but for their whole-body health. For decades, research has shown that gum disease can be linked to systemic health concerns such as heart disease, respiratory disease, diabetes, and stroke. The dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry encourage their Nashville, TN community to seek treatment for gum disease at the onset of symptoms before cascading effects begin to take place.
Understanding the anxieties that come with receiving care during these unprecedented times, the entire team at Belle Meade Family Dentistry has worked to create a comfortable and relaxing environment at their practice, making sure that each patient receives necessary treatment as efficiently and safely as possible. In addition to following pandemic protocols recommended by the CDC, ADA, and OSHA, they also offer advanced treatments that can reduce a patient's time in the dental chair while promoting a faster return to full health.
One example of this is their Waterlase laser dentistry treatment. Waterlase uses laser energy and water spray to perform procedures without a shot or a drill. Using the Waterlase laser, these dentists can precisely and efficiently remove diseased and unhealthy gum tissue, leaving the healthy tissue to regenerate. This promotes an overall healthy oral cavity, which then improves the overall health of the patient.
"We strive to provide a service that is as compassionate as it is effective," says Dr. James Pace Sr. "People have enough worries on their plates these days, we don't want to add uncertain dental care to that list. So, we spend time with each patient to make sure all of their concerns are met, then deliver effective and efficient treatment."
Those experiencing symptoms of gum disease in Nashville, TN are encouraged to connect with the compassionate dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry for a consultation. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.bellemeadedental.com or call 615-298-2030.
About the Dentists
Belle Meade Family Dentistry serves the Nashville, TN area with full-service family dentistry, for 43 years running. Dr. James Pace Sr. has served as a Chairman of the Nashville Peer Review Committee and as a delegate to the Tennessee Dental Association. He was selected by his peers in 2019 as one of the Top Dentists in Nashville, has consistently received recognition by the Tennessee Dental Association for his hours of continuing education, and has led and participated in multiple dental and medical mission trips to the Dominican Republic. Along with Dr. James Pace Jr. they have been honored each year from 2015-2019 as Patient's Choice Award Winners. Dr. Pace Jr. has also received the 2011 Tennessee Dental Association's Ace Award. Dr. Temp Sullivan earned his fellow in laser dentistry at World Clinical Laser Institute and serves as a delegate for the Tennessee Dental Association and as a member of the Peer Review committee for TennCare. The team at Belle Meade Family Dentistry strives to provide the finest quality dental care for patients in a warm, caring, and clean environment. They execute the most advanced dental care with every service, including dental implants, Invisalign®, the Pinhole® Surgical Technique and laser dentistry. To learn more about the dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry and the services they offer visit http://www.bellemeadedental.com or call 615-298-2030.
