CORNELIUS, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drs. Steven White and Brad Haines, experienced dentists at White and Haines Advanced Dentistry, welcome new patients to fix their broken or decayed teeth with same-day dental crowns in Cornelius, NC. Understanding the apprehension many patients currently feel toward dental care amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this team is not only raising awareness of the importance of proper dental health but also their convenient, same-day solutions. Using sophisticated scanning technology and an in-house milling machine, Drs. White and Haines can provide restorative or cosmetic treatment in just one appointment.
Dental crowns are ceramic or porcelain restorations that "cap" a tooth to restore proper size, shape, and color. Crowns can be used to repair a broken or cracked tooth, restore strength to a tooth with a large cavity or root canal, cosmetically enhance a discolored or small tooth, and restore a dental implant. Natural-looking and durable, dental crowns provide a cost-effective and lasting solution for a patient with a damaged tooth.
Drs. White and Haines are pleased to offer dental crowns through treatment that takes only a few hours instead of two or more weeks. In the past, patients needing dental crowns to restore a functionally or cosmetically damaged tooth would need to undergo multiple appointments over several weeks. Taking impressions for the new crown involved using a messy paste that could create a strong gag reflex in some patients. Then, while a permanent dental crown was being made by an outside dental lab, patients would need to wear an uncomfortable temporary. With same-day dental crowns, all these inconveniences and more are eliminated.
The same-day dental crowns process is completed in just a few hours while the patient sits comfortably in the dentist's chair. Impressions are taken with a 3M™ True Definition Intraoral scanner, a highly accurate and more comfortable alternative to traditional impressions. Then the dentists custom design the new tooth in a sophisticated digital design software before sending this information to an in-house milling machine. Once fabricated, the dental crown is polished and fitted to the tooth before being attached. Same-day dental crowns are strong and durable, generally made from high-quality porcelain material that matches the color and translucency of natural teeth. Patients who receive this treatment can enjoy a more comfortable process, streamlined treatment, and high-quality restorations that restore proper function.
Drs. White and Haines provide personalized and affordable dental care backed by decades of experience and advanced technologies and techniques. In addition to offering the full range of general dentistry services, they have expertise in cosmetic dentistry and dental implants.
Patients interested in receiving same-day dental crowns in Cornelius, NC can schedule an appointment, with or without a referral, with the dentists at White and Haines Advanced Dentistry by calling 704-896-9535 or visiting http://www.drswhiteandhaines.com.
About the Practice
White and Haines Advanced Dentistry is a general dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients in Cornelius, NC. Dr. Steven White offers more than 20 years of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry. He has served as a mentor at the Nash Institute for Dental Learning as well as an instructor with the Advanced Aesthetics Program. Dr. Brad Haines was named a Top 40 Dentist Under 40 in Incisal Edge Magazine and brings more than a decade of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry. Drs. White and Haines strive to understand each patient's unique set of goals to help them reach a healthy smile and they are members of the American Dental Association, Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation and Charlotte Dental Society, among many others. To learn more about Drs. White and Haines or the services they offer at their practice, please visit their website at http://www.drswhiteandhaines.com or call 704-896-9535 to schedule an appointment.
