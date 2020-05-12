DENVER, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donor Alliance, the federally designated non-profit organization that facilitates organ and tissue donation in Colorado and most of Wyoming, has been recognized as a 2020 Top Workplace by The Denver Post for the sixth year. The non-profit was recognized amongst Colorado's top 150 workplaces, however exact rankings will not be posted until September 6 following a rescheduled premier event.
The Top Workplaces rankings are based solely on the results of an anonymous employee feedback survey measuring several aspects of workplace culture including Alignment, Execution and Connection. The organization boasted a 93 percent response rate from staff with no participation incentives.
Last year Donor Alliance placed 16th in the small companies category, its highest ranking on record and earned designation for Best at Making Work Meaningful.
"Our employees are the heart of our organization and paramount in the achievement of our mission to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation," said Sue Dunn, president and CEO of Donor Alliance. "With the number of incredible organizations in Colorado, we are very proud to be among the state's best employers for the sixth year. It is a testament to the team we have built and the relationships we strive to foster."
A recognized leader in organ and tissue donation, Donor Alliance fosters a mission-driven culture through its core values: Integrity, Leadership, Excellence, Accountability and People First. In addition to traditional employee benefits like wellness programs, tuition and health club reimbursement and a charitable contribution program, the organization offers employees something much more extraordinary: the opportunity to help save lives every day.
In addition to achieving Top Workplace status for the six consecutive years, Donor Alliance won the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award as well as Quantum's Employee Voice Award, honoring organizations for outstanding work in employee engagement, in 2018.
Visit DonorAlliance.org/Careers for more information on careers at Donor Alliance.
About Donor Alliance
Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the organ and tissue procurement agency for Colorado and most of Wyoming, Donor Alliance serves more than 5.8 million residents and more than 100 hospitals.
Donor Alliance adheres to the highest medical, regulatory and ethical standards, and meets every performance standard. By respectfully working with the families of organ and tissue donors, maintaining partnerships with hospitals, educating residents on the life-saving benefits of donation and inspiring them to sign up on the state's donor registry, Donor Alliance is able to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Colorado and Wyoming boast some of the highest rates of donor registration in the country, which directly translates to more lives saved and healed through organ and tissue transplantation. Donor Alliance is one of 58 federally designated organizations of its kind in the United States. For more information visit DonorAlliance.org or the Donate Life Colorado or Donate Life Wyoming Facebook pages.
Media Contacts:
Courtney Brunkow
Andrea Smith
The Fletcher Group
Donor Alliance
303.717.9575
303.329.4747