TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection (PASC), commonly known as Long COVID, is a term used for patients that have recovered from acute COVID but have persistent symptoms lasting weeks or months. The number of people impacted by long COVID continues to increase as physicians are beginning to understand how to identify these patients and develop a multi-disciplinary treatment plan to address the various symptoms. In pursuit of answers, Labcorp is pleased to announce a webinar series devoted to the next pandemic, long COVID. In this series, the speakers will explore different topics specific to Long COVID that are impacting patients, physicians, as well as drug development companies.
In the first of our series, the speakers will explore the dizzying world of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). POTS has traditionally been a highly symptomatic, potentially debilitating, often poorly understood medical condition and is notoriously a challenge to treat. Now, as a result of the COVID pandemic, a new light has been shone on POTS as the population of patients diagnosed with the condition continues to rise.
Join this webinar to hear from two key opinion leaders in the field as we explore symptoms, diagnosis and potential mechanisms for post-COVID POTS as well as consider a framework for therapy.
Join Artur Fedorowski, MD, PhD, Senior Consultant and Head of Syncope Unit, Dept. of Cardiology, Karolinska University Hospital; Brian Olshansky, MD, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Carleton College and University of Arizona School of Medicine; and Oren Cohen, MD, Head of Clinical Pharmacology Services and Chief Medical Officer, Labcorp Drug Development, for the live webinar on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Dizzying World of Post-COVID POTS: Symptoms, Potential Mechanisms and Therapies.
