JOHNSTOWN, Colo., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owned and operated by a Northern Colorado local Danielle Cohen, THE DRIPBaR Johnstown is the ninth location for the DRIPBaR franchise. THE DRIPBaR Johnstown will offer both walk-ins and scheduled appointments, and clients will have 18 different IV lifestyle or health-support drips to choose from – including the popular Power Pack, Shield, and All-Star therapies, which are designed to boost vitamins and antioxidants and neutralize free radicals. For those who don't have time for a full vitamin infusion but want the benefit, clients can choose one of seven "Quick Shots" that give the body a fast added boost.
Designed to offer quick doses of powerful and optimally-balanced nutrients and formulas, THE DRIPBaR's infusions are popular for boosting energy, detoxing from chemicals and toxins, improving overall health and vitality, and addressing more specific wellness needs. All of the IV infusions at the DRIPBaR Johnstown are administered by highly trained medical professionals and Registered Nurses in a safe, comfortable, and welcoming day spa environment. Customers will be able to choose from one-time services and a variety of different Membership options.
To celebrate their arrival, THE DRIPBaR Johnstown is offering 50% off any drip service plus a FREE B12 quickshot when an appointment is booked before opening day (October 26th)! Appointments can be booked here!
About THE DRIPBaR
Founded in 2016 and franchised since late 2019, THE DRIPBaR is a Rhode Island-based franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies.
Through advances in cellular and biological science, THE DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve a balanced wellness. With a focus on ever-evolving treatments and medical advancements, the franchise hopes to shorten the gap between concierge and treatment-based medicine.
With seven locations currently open and operating, THE DRIPBaR already has nearly 200 additional locations in various stages of development across eight states. For more information, visit http://www.thedripbar.com.
The DRIPBaR Johnstown
4834 Larimer Parkway
Johnstown, Colorado 80534
