The DRIPBaR is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in Novi, MI on June 20th, 2022. This marks the 24th location for the franchise, with approximately 500 additional locations in the pipeline.
NOVI, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DRIPBaR Novi will offer all of the standard DRIPBaR services, such as IV vitamin therapy and IM Quick shots. This will also be The DRIPBaR's largest location to date, roughly double the size of any other location, and will feature a large medspa facility with a variety of services, including Botox, Red Light Therapy and Hydrafacials.
Local business owner, Sam Shango and his wife, Evan, own and operate The DRIPBaR in Novi, MI. They are excited to bring cutting-edge IV therapy and more to Novi and the surrounding communities. Customers will have a variety of IV Lifestyle & IV Health Support Drips to choose from, including the popular Powerpack, Allstar, and NAD+ Drips, as well as Microneedling, Chemical Peels, a Weight Loss Program, and more. All of these services are designed to help customers look and feel their very best – whether they are looking for a quick boost or a more long-term wellness solution.
For those who don't have time for a full vitamin infusion but want the benefit, clients can choose one of five IM Quick Shots that give the body an immediate added boost.
Designed to offer quick doses of powerful and optimally-balanced nutrients and formulas, The DRIPBaR's infusions are popular for boosting energy, hydrating, detoxing from chemicals and toxins, improving overall health and vitality, and addressing more specific wellness needs.
All of the IV infusions at The DRIPBaR Novi are administered by highly trained nurse practitioners and registered nurses in a safe, comfortable, and welcoming day spa environment.
To celebrate their arrival, The DRIPBaR Novi is offering 50% off any drip service plus a FREE B12 quickshot when an appointment is booked before opening day. Appointments can be booked here!
About The DRIPBaR
Founded in 2016 and franchised since late 2019, The DRIPBaR is a nationwide-based franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies.
Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve a balanced wellness. With a focus on ever-evolving treatments and medical advancements, the franchise hopes to shorten the gap between concierge and treatment-based medicine.
With nearly 25 locations currently open and operating, The DRIPBaR already has close to 500 additional locations in various stages of development across 28 states. For more information, visit https://www.thedripbar.com.
The DRIPBaR Novi
