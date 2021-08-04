BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The EHS Daily Advisor announces six winners of its 2021 Safety Standout Awards for their innovations and dedication to safety culture, training, and more to ensure a safe and compliant workplace. Each of the following organizations and/or individuals received a plaque, are featured on the EHS Daily Advisor website, and were honored at an EHS Now virtual event.
"We are excited to celebrate our 2021 Safety Standout Award winners and honor their steadfast commitment to safety, especially in a year that was so unique and unprecedented," says Josh Zygmont, Content Director. "Our honorees serve as shining examples of success and leadership within the safety community, and it is a privilege having this opportunity to showcase their great work."
This year's honorees include:
- Best Overall Safety Program and Culture: UCOR, for its efforts protecting its workers, the public, and the environment during its cleanup of sites created during the Manhattan Project in World War II.
- Innovations in Safety Training Award: Santa Fe College Building Safety Ambassador Program, a multi-campus facility that worked to increase its safety training by using mixed training methodologies and media including vetted handouts, hands-on instruction, and presentations to better suit its size and needs.
- Moving Beyond Compliance Award: Clearway Energy Group, for its outstanding focus on Human Performance Improvement and a "Just Culture" where a focus is maintained on understanding human behavior, abilities, and limitations.
- Best Safety Committee: The Corning Museum of Glass, which used comprehensive environmental graphics leading guests safely through the museum, and introduced a safety mascot, Penguin Pierre, to engage the public and reinforce safety protocols during the conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- BLR's Lifetime Achievement in Safety Award: Thomas Hawthorne, the forefront of Chugach's Crisis Action Planning Team. During the unprecedented conditions of the pandemic, Tom worked tirelessly with developing the safest way to keep society's most essential services functioning.
- Young Safety Professional Excellence Award: Anna M. Bell, CSP has since taught far more than 200 people on safety and health standards, as well as on opportunities in the safety profession. Anna also holds Graduate Safety Professional, Associate Safety Professional, and Certified Safety Professional designations.
The Safety Standout Awards are sponsored by SafeStart. Barb Tait, CEO of SafeStart says "Our mission is to improve the safety of others by reducing injuries both on and off the job. Recognizing exceptional safety efforts is paramount to a successful 24/7 program, which is why we've sponsored the Safety Standout Awards since their inception in 2018."
For information on how to be nominated for a future Safety Standout Award and to learn more about this year's winners, visit https://ehsdailyadvisor.blr.com/safety-standout-awards/.
About EHS Daily Advisor
The EHS Daily Advisor proudly serves more than ninety percent of Fortune 500 companies and has over 400,000 subscribers including environmental, health, and safety professionals. The EHS Daily Advisor offers free webcasts, articles, and reports key environmental and safety topics and issues like chemicals, Electrical Safety, Emergency Preparedness and Response, Enforcement and Inspection, Safety Culture and Behavioral Safety, Training, EHS Career Trends/Certification, and more. A subscriber is delivered a free new issue every business day right in their e-mail inbox with 24/7 access to all content in an online archive at https://ehsdailyadvisor.blr.com/.
About BLR
Business and Learning Resources (BLR), a division of Simplify Compliance LLC is an industry-leading knowledge provider in the human capital management; environment, health, and safety; learning and development; and legal markets. With over 43 years of experience, BLR provides publications, workflow platforms, and tools; over 600 eLearning courses; instructor-led training; and additional solutions to achieve compliance and maximize efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. That's why the nation's top companies and over 30,000 businesses rely on BLR for the most comprehensive and reliable state-specific and federal legal guidance and education and learning opportunities to respond quickly in today's continuously evolving business environment. Visit https://www.blr.com/.
Media Contact
Press Team, BLR, 1-978-624-4568, PRESS@simplifycompliance.com
Media Team, EHS Daily Advisor, 800-727-5257, media@blr.com
SOURCE BLR