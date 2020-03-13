NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elie Hirschfeld Foundation announces a multi-faceted effort to aid the region's response to the rapidly growing crisis created by the novel Coronavirus COVID-19. New donations will include commitments to Northwell Health, Stony Brook Medicine, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai Hospital, The Rockefeller University and The Weizmann Institute
"The threat presented by the Coronavirus has materialized with unprecedented speed, and our response must be equally swift," says Elie Hirschfeld. "I know that when provided with the resources they need, our city's great medical institutions can, and will, rise to meet any challenge."
Elie Hirschfeld has been a longstanding commitment to philanthropy in the healthcare space, and he has been a long time supporter of Mt. Sinai West, St. Luke's, and Beth Israel Hospitals, as well as serving on the Council of Rockefeller University.
About the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation:
Philanthropy is about the voluntary promotion of human welfare, according to Elie Hirschfeld. The Foundation's values are centered on community enhancement and support, with four key areas of giving: Education, Healthcare, Jewish Causes, and Athletics. Mr. Hirschfeld's intent is that ongoing contributions will enhance, promote and grow organizations that make a positive impact on individuals and their larger communities. With a personal history of giving that goes back to his years as a student serving as President of Brown University's Hillel chapter, Elie has remained inspired by that organization's commitment to enriching the Jewish people and repairing the world. Elie believes that giving back to the community, and to humanity, provides personal as well as societal enrichment. He created the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation as a means of expanding his efforts.
For More Information Please Contact:
Elie Hirschfeld Foundation
645 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10022