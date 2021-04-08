NAPLES, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hope for Haiti and The Qatar Haiti Fund are pleased to share the programmatic impact made possible through The Qatar Haiti Fund's $1,890,945 donation to the organization in 2019. The significant donation impacted the lives of 300,000 Haitians through Hope for Haiti's programs designed to improve access to quality healthcare, clean drinking water, and education.
"Thanks to the support from the Qatar Haiti Fund, Hope for Haiti has been able to improve the quality of life for Haitian children, parents and grandparents," said Hope for Haiti CEO Skyler Badenoch. "The support from the Qatar Haiti Fund came at a critical time, as Haitian families faced significant challenges resulting from political unrest and the social, economic, and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."
"Through the Qatar Haiti Fund, we are proud to partner with Hope for Haiti in support of their important work, and we hope our gift has served as a symbol of solidarity from the people of Qatar to show that Haiti is not forgotten and not without hope," said His Excellency Meshal Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United States.
Hope for Haiti has released a video showcasing the full impact made through this partnership, viewable at: https://hopeforhaiti.info/qhf
About Hope for Haiti:
With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly children, in southern Haiti. The organization's team and network of partners provide people with better access to education, healthcare, water, and economic development opportunities. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator and is a participant at the Platinum Level through the GuideStar Exchange, two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization's transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. To learn more: http://www.hopeforhaiti.com.
About The State of Qatar
Qatar is an independent state in the southern Arabian Gulf. It has a population of approximately 2.7 million people, the majority of whom live in and around Doha, the capital. Diplomatic relations with the United States were established in 1972; in the same year, Qatar's first diplomatic mission in Washington, D.C. opened. The relationship between the two countries has always been friendly, highly productive and reciprocal. Qatar is home to many Americans, and the United States is both Qatar's largest foreign investor and its largest source of imports. Qatar-U.S. relations are growing continuously in multiple areas: economic, political, military, educational and cultural. Qatar is a close ally of the United States and a strong advocate of building a peaceful, prosperous and stable Middle East. Qatar has provided significant humanitarian and development assistance to countries around the world, including the United States.
