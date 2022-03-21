WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Emergency Department Practice Management Association (EDPMA) is pleased to announce Cathey Wise, CAE as its new executive director. Wise will lead the EDPMA's professional team to meet the organization's mission to advocate for emergency department physician groups and their business partners to enhance quality patient care through operational excellence and financial stability.
"As the leader in the business of emergency medicine, EDPMA looks to Wise to guide and strengthen its advocacy efforts to ensure fair payment to emergency medicine physicians and their business partners," says EDPMA Board Chair, Don Powell, DO. "We are confident her skills and experience will help EDPMA to continue to thrive in membership and member value, education and resources, revenue, and advocacy."
Wise comes with an extensive background emergency medicine and non-profit management. She most recently served as Executive Director of the Emergency Medicine Residents' Association (EMRA). She helped increase EMRA's membership by 63 percent, member-centric events by 240%, and non-dues revenue by triple digits.
"I'm beyond thrilled to have this opportunity to be part of an organization that is so important when it comes the care that patients receive—both when they are facing a crisis that has brought them to the emergency room—and in managing what can be very complex billing scenarios after," commented Wise. "Likewise, I'm also excited to work to ensure that policies enable and support emergency department providers in operating successful businesses."
Wise will meet with EDPMA members in person at the organization's annual meeting, Solutions Summit 2022—Quality Connections: Ready, Set, Grow!, taking place April 24-27 at the Omni Amelia Island Resort in Florida. EDPMA members and stakeholders will convene to learn, engage, and network with the leaders in emergency medicine. The event will also kick-off the celebration of EDPMA's 25-year anniversary.
About EDPMA
The Emergency Department Practice Management Association (EDPMA) is one of the nation's largest professional physician trade associations focused on the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care in the emergency department. EDPMA's membership includes emergency medicine physician groups, as well as billing, coding, and other professional support organizations that assist healthcare providers in our nation's emergency departments. Together, EDPMA's members deliver (or directly support) health care for about half of the 146 million patients that visit U.S. emergency departments each year. Visit http://www.edpma.org.
Media Contact
Cathey Wise, Emergency Department Practice Management Association (EDPMA), 035063282, cathey.wise@edpma.org
Andy Schwarz, MCI USA, 7035063260, andy.schwarz@wearemci.com
SOURCE Emergency Department Practice Management Association (EDPMA)