COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emily Program, a national leader in eating disorder treatment, opened the doors of The Emily Program - Columbus today after joining with the Center for Balanced Living to provide increased services in Central Ohio. The Emily Program - Columbus offers individual and group outpatient therapy and intensive programs for all ages, genders and eating disorder diagnoses.
The move came after the Center for Balanced Living's decision to transition its treatment services to The Emily Program to improve and sustain access to quality eating disorder care in Central Ohio. The Center for Balanced Living will continue as a non-profit with the mission of community education and advocacy aimed at raising awareness and reducing stigma of eating disorders. Both The Center and The Emily Program will be housed at the current location.
"The team is thrilled to be joining The Emily Program family," said Calvin Timbrook, Site Director at The Emily Program – Columbus and former CCO at The Center for Balanced Living. "I'm confident that the work the Center has done over the years to provide evidence-based eating disorder treatment in a warm, caring environment will carry on and grow through The Emily Program."
Eating disorder treatment services are continuing uninterrupted for clients who had been receiving treatment through the Center for Balanced Living. The Emily Program will also be expanding Columbus area eating disorder treatment offerings to include new adolescent intensive treatment services, expanded outpatient services for adolescents and families, and 24/7 care in residential treatment.
The Emily Program will provide increased training for health professionals in the community to assist with early recognition of eating disorder signs and symptoms and better equip individuals and families with next steps in recovery. The result will be an increase in access to care for people struggling with eating disorders and their families in central Ohio and beyond.
"With 390,000 Ohioans struggling with eating disorders, access to effective treatment is critical," said The Emily Program's Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Jillian Lampert. "Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of all mental health diagnoses, second only to opioid abuse. Yet eating disorders are preventable and treatable with appropriate access to education and care."
If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, contact The Emily Program for an assessment at 1-888-364-5977 or emilyprogram.com. To learn more about eating disorder education, advocacy and financial support in Ohio, visit centerforbalancedliving.org.
About The Center for Balanced Living
The Center for Balanced Living was established in 2000 with the mission of treatment, education, research and prevention. The Emily Program will expand needed treatment services for adolescents and adults in Central Ohio. The Center for Balanced Living will focus on community education, advocacy and reducing barriers to recovery.
About The Emily Program
The Emily Program's vision is a world of peaceful relationships with food, weight and body image, where everyone with an eating disorder can experience recovery. The Emily Program was founded in 1993 by Dirk Miller, PhD, LP, after his sister Emily recovered from an eating disorder. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, The Emily Program provides exceptional, individualized care leading to recovery from eating disorders, incorporating individual, group, and family therapy, nutrition, psychiatry, medical care, yoga, and more. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit emilyprogram.com.
