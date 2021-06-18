DETROIT, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Endometriosis Treatment center of America is pleased to welcome a new team of Physician Assistants that will work directly with patients with a new or established diagnosis of endometriosis.
"As the need for surgical interventions, like excision of endometriosis, increases, we needed to expand our team in the offices to manage new and established patients with pelvic pain and endometriosis and maintaining treatment plans developed specifically for these patients. By expanding our team, we will increase our ability and goal of seeing patients within 1-2 days based on their needs and acuity of care," says Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD, FACOG, President of The Endometriosis Treatment Center of America.
Lauren Toma, PA, is graduated from Rush University in Chicago, IL. "Throughout my time at the Endometriosis Treatment Center of America, I have seen countless patients with pelvic pain who just want to be heard. I strive to treat all my patients like they were my family member and want them to feel taken care of," says Toma.
Kaylee Traver, PA, graduated from Eastern Michigan University. "I am passionate about working in Women's Health and helping women feel their best. I truly enjoy being able to help women with Endometriosis achieve a better quality of life. I'm so excited for the opportunity to work with this great group of providers to offer care for this community," says Traver.
Emily Zellmer, PA, graduated from Des Moines University. "I want to provide endometriosis patients hope and a life that is not dictated by their disease, giving them more control to live the life they desire," says Zellmer.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.centerofendometriosis.com to utilize live chat and find a location near you. Appointments can also be made at (248) 731-2141.
About Women's Excellence
Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state-of-the-art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Lapeer, Rochester, Royal Oak, and West Bloomfield. Women's Excellence is also a proud partner of Detroit's longstanding radio network, WJR 760AM, providing expert women's health news and information. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.
