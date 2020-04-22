The epinephrine market in Europe is anticipated to reach US$ 1,238.80 million by 2027 from US$ 680.01 million in 2019

The epinephrine market in Europe is anticipated to reach US$ 1,238.80 million by 2027 from US$ 680.01 million in 2019. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2020-2027.