BALTIMORE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lack of access to quality education and healthcare, wealth disparity, economic instability, and blighted spaces are all constants in distressed neighborhoods. These conditions are terms that create the environment that determines whether residents can develop the aptitude to be successful. Community development corporations, educational institutions, non-profits, and workforce development programs are the variables that can determine what successful community transformation looks like. The trillions of dollars that government allocate for economic and social development in these blighted communities imply that no matter how much money taxpayers put into these communities, poor people are just destined to fail.
The Equality Equation Project anchors distressed communities with health & wellness, workforce development, and sports & recreational business operations designed to spark commerce in order to retain legacy citizens. These facilities are driven economically by real estate subsidies, grants, and tax breaks for health & wellness facilities, home ownership, workforce development programming and sports tourism.
At the United States Conference for Mayors, President Biden told America's mayors to "Build for a future around the people who make community run." The Equality Equation Project understands that there are workforce demands that America have not met and are not equipped to address for a 21st century workforce. The Equality Equation Project connects government and industry with an untapped pool of resources in black community and at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Economists understands that a market saturation by black workforce will drive America's economy. Historically, Black workforces have produced more and earned less. Currently, compared to their white counterparts, Black workforces cost business owners less due to lower pay and cheaper healthcare.
In 2019 Elizabeth Jones and Equality Equation developed a pilot workforce development program for the DC Infrastructure Academy (DCIA) and DC's Department of Employment Services (DOES) for their construction, manufacturing and utilities programming RFP. On February 4th DOES took the 2nd option year for this programming, guaranteeing the 4th, 5th, and 6th cohorts for the D.C. Infrastructure Academy. President Biden said, "I encourage every American to take a look at what you are doing, and every mayor to follow suit" when speaking about the programming at DCIA.
The Equality Equation Project has had a 100% interview rate and 90% job obtainment rate at the DC Infrastructure Academy. The Equality Equation Project makes more efficient use of government resources.
