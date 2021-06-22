NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The number of states that are considering the legalization of cannabis is constantly increasing. For the entire cannabis industry and the legalization of marijuana, educational platforms play a very significant role. There have been many stereotypes created around cannabis over the years. The reason behind it is the lack of education. When they know more about the matter, people will stand up for a particular thing. AskGrowers is one of the platforms fully engaged in providing the facts and knowledge to the people interested in the subject.
Stereotypes still surround many individuals. For that reason, they do not understand the story about the marijuana industry. All that can change thanks to the platforms as they allow people to educate and gather knowledge on the subject. They can learn everything about cannabis, from how to use it to how to grow it.
The platforms that provide education on cannabis are helping those that support the legalization to break the stereotypes and share the knowledge with others. It allows people can gather information on cannabis health benefits. In addition, they can learn more about the variety of business opportunities that legalization brings.
The educational platforms have the power to change everything
Education is changing everything, especially when it comes to cannabis. It helps decrease the stigma around it and reveals many reasons why legalization is a thing to go for. It shows all the significant benefits cannabis has for health, and it also points out the business aspect of legalization.
There are many different educational platforms these days. The vital thing to keep in mind is that these platforms are not designed only for marijuana users. People can find various information about cannabis in general, including the effects of usage on the body, details about different cannabis and CBD products, and more. Some websites are focused on usage only, others explain the strains, the process of growing and more.
Some platforms show how the cannabis businesses evolve and how they help their local communities and economies. When people understand how the industry works, they drop off the stereotypes and become supportive—having the understanding of how things work changes everything. People will support the idea of legalization even more once they are aware of the benefits for the economy and the community.
AskGrowers – the open platform that connects brands and everyone interested in cannabis
AskGrowers is stepping out as the loudest voice of cannabis brands. There are various hemp, CBD, and cannabis stores, growers, and companies out there. AskGrowers is the open platform that allows multiple cannabis brands to reach the users and educate them about their products, operation processes, and everything else they could be interested in. The platform has a special section called the Grower Stories that includes the conversations with the cannabis industry representatives.
The cannabis industry is getting more extensive and more productive with each passing day. However, the industry would not exist without brands and retailers. It is essential to share information about the products and reach as many people as possible. With proper brand exposure, the manufacturers and retailers can reach many new potential customers.
Reaching the consumers is very significant, but getting the chance to reach the non-users is equally important. AskGrowers understands the importance of brand exposure. Users and those interested in cannabis can learn just about everything about the current hemp, CBD, and cannabis manufacturers and retailers. It gives people the chance to gather information on the company, its story, products, and more.
Creating brand awareness is not an easy task, but it can become more straightforward when you have the cannabis influencer or activist on your side. Those dedicated to providing education on cannabis will give their best to offer valuable information about cannabis, the industry, and the products worth the attention. Some of the top influencers are Bess Byers, Jane West, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Cait Curley, and Steve D'Angelo.
Education on cannabis is crucial
Education on cannabis has been crucial in the last several years. The number of Americans educated on marijuana is growing, and that trend should continue in the future. Thanks to education, more states are offering not only medical marijuana programs but recreational as well. In certain countries, the legalization just knocked on the door, and many details require the iron, but things are moving in the right direction.
The key is unity – brands, educators, and activists should all work together to deliver valuable information to cannabis consumers and non-users. The stereotypes are slowly disappearing, and cannabis is no longer a topic to avoid.
There is a lot of work ahead. Thanks to advocates and educators, the situation is changing for the better. Cannabis educational platforms have been the leading resource in the industry for years, and they will remain important. These platforms always provide all the latest information about usage, strains, legalization, and more.
About AskGrowers
AskGrowers.com is an online cannabis marketing platform specializing in the gathering and providing of detailed brand and product information from legal cannabis businesses across the United States. Operating entirely online, AskGrowers offers in-depth product reviews and brand profiles designed to keep consumers well-informed and confident of their online cannabis purchases. Founded in New York in 2019, AskGrowers operates offices in New York and Ukraine, and focuses on states with either legal, recreational or medical programs.
Lana Braslavskaia
