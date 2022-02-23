TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A successful connected products strategy is part of the digital transformation journey for many life science companies.
This webinar will present a case study about the decision process of the company Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH to pursue a connected products strategy. Digital transformation began with goals of better uptime and more effective service for their critical laboratory end-users. Then, the digital transformation strategy expanded to support their entire organization with performance information that drives continuous improvement.
The precision instruments by Carl Zeiss Microscopy cannot be out of service; downtime can extend project timelines, force interruptions in research protocols or even invalidate works in progress. Because of the critical nature of the work these instruments support, the company has long provided in-person service, dispatching engineers whenever a customer was down. This reactive service model was eroding profits, and with an expanding business they recognized the need for change. The company developed a predictive service based on Internet of Things (IoT) technology, with the twin goals of increasing customer satisfaction and better controlling service costs.
Today, IoT technology is a normal part of the business, powering improvements in both first-time-fix rates and mean-time-to-resolution, with custom dashboards being delivered to their customers, sharing insights into instrument performance and improving the user experience. Further, ZEISS is recognizing the value of the data from the field for more than service improvements. It is now being shared with the product development teams, providing real-time feedback on product performance and informing engineering priorities.
Join Dr. Christian Schwindling, Head of Remote Service & IT Support, Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH; and Rene Zoelfl, Business Development Director Life Sciences CER and Chairman of the PTC Healthcare Executive Advisory Council, PTC, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 9am EDT (1pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Evolution of a Connected Products Strategy: From Remote Service to Digital Thread.
