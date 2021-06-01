LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after interviews with multiple candidates that they have selected Sunny Webb, Managing Partner & Founder of Hummingbird Search Partners, a private SPAC that is seeking to acquire and operate a tech-enabled healthcare company, as a Spring 2021 EWA Awardee.
"Sunny is the quintessential Entrepreneur, responsible for fundraising, technology, due diligence, HR, operations, investor relations, finance, and reporting for HSP. She is one of the 4% of Silicon Valley engineering executives who happen to be female. During Sunny's early career at Accenture, she built bleeding-edge tech solutions with artificial intelligence, augmented reality, 3D printing, and other technologies. She has over thirty patents, has run fifteen marathons, and graduated from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. To say that Sunny is exceptional would be an understatement," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "I have been tracking her progress for years - and now is the moment that she is perfect for EWA. We are delighted to accept her into our organization."
Humming Bird Search Partners is a partnership of experienced entrepreneurs, operators, and investors with a singular goal of buying and growing a single business while preserving the seller's legacy.
Learn more at https://www.hummingbirdsearchpartners.com/
The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, upper-career Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance.
Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenawardees.com/
Media Contact
Larraine Segil, Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation, 3106781499, lsegil@exceptionalwomenawardees.com
SOURCE Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation