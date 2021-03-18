SANDWICH, Mass., March 18, 2021 The highly respected oral surgeons at Lane Oral Surgery provide full mouth reconstruction in Sandwich, MA for those suffering from severe pain, trauma, or disease within their oral cavity. To help more people relieve pain and restore health, they now offer this treatment with or without a referral. For a full mouth reconstruction, oral surgeons Drs. William F. Lane and William M. Lane can provide a variety of treatments, customized based on the needs of a patient, including bone grafting and dental implants.
Full mouth reconstruction can provide a life-changing solution for someone who has been in a serious accident that has devastated their smile, or those living with a compromised oral function due to genetics, disease, failing teeth, or bone loss. When a patient seeks full mouth reconstruction, Drs. Lane work with the patient to assess the functional needs as well as cosmetic desires to create the most satisfying results.
As oral surgeons, Drs. Lane are uniquely qualified to provide full mouth reconstruction because they have a surgical background, years of training and education, and an in-depth understanding on how to make the jaw function naturally. For full mouth reconstructions, these oral surgeons can extract any diseased, impacted, or failing teeth. They can also provide bone grafting treatment for those who have experienced bone loss in the jaw. Then they can replace any missing teeth with long-lasting, comfortable, and customized dental implants.
Lane Oral Surgery is upholding strict protocols to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those interested in seeking full mouth reconstruction in Sandwich, MA can do so knowing that they are in an establishment that follows the CDC, ADA, and OSHA pandemic protocol. Each operatory is thoroughly sanitized, temperatures are taken at the door, and the number of patients in office at one time is limited.
Those seeking full mouth reconstruction in Sandwich or Plymouth, MA can connect with oral surgeons, Drs. Lane for a consultation. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.laneoralsurgery.com or call 508-746-8700 to schedule a consultation.
About the Oral Surgeons
Lane Oral Surgery offers oral and maxillofacial surgical care at their offices in Plymouth, MA and Sandwich, MA. Renowned oral surgeon, Dr. William F. Lane graduated from Harvard University, received his doctorate from Boston University, and completed his residency training in oral and maxillofacial surgery in a combined program at Boston University and Tufts University. Dr. Lane created the revolutionary SmileOn!™ same-day full mouth dental implant solution to help patients with missing teeth regain their smile, confidence, and normal dental function. His son and esteemed associate, Dr. William M. Lane completed his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine before graduating Summa Cum Laude from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine with his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree. He then completed his oral and maxillofacial surgery residency program at Boston University/Boston Medical Center. Together they offer a comprehensive list of high-quality oral surgical care including bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, full mouth reconstruction, and cosmetic surgical treatments. The entire team at Lane Oral Surgery is devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of smiles. To learn more about these oral surgeons or the services offered at Lane Oral Surgery, visit http://www.laneoralsurgery.com or call 508-746-8700 to schedule a consultation.
