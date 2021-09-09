CLEVELAND, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flags for Honor is a celebration presented by the FBICLECAAA to honor American heroes, mentors, and loved ones. Donations, sponsorships, and flag dedications help create a brilliant display of American flags that are dedicated to each event's honorees. Each flag represents a hero in someone's life and is labeled with both the name of the honoree and who it was dedicated by. The patriotic display of American flags will be proudly erected in Edgewater Park in Cleveland, Ohio over Patriot Day weekend (September 9-12) and can be observed both at the park and while driving down Route 20. In addition, current and past honorees are recognized year-round in a Virtual Flag Dedication Map at flagsforhonor.org. All proceeds help support the FBICLECAAA and their mission to create safer communities in Northeast Ohio.
Last year, the event was a remarkable success with over 400 flags were displayed – even in the face of a global pandemic. This year, as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, the FBICLECAAA is excited and honored to continue hosting Flags for Honor in 2021 and celebrate the heroes and fallen of that very day.
About FBICLECAAA
The FBICLECAAA is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization that supports local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies through two Pillars of Community Engagement/Awareness and Education/Training. The goal of the FBICLECAAA is to promote a greater understanding of the FBI mission by organizing various community outreach programs, to initiate and encourage civic engagements to the Northern Ohio citizens, youth, and our FBICLECAAA members.
