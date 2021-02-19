BEDFORD PARK, Ill., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The new 2021 SEP will give Americans who need affordable, quality health insurance an opportunity to get covered through the HealthCare.gov marketplace. During this pandemic, it is essential individuals seek the direction of a licensed health insurance professional who is trained to walk a client through the process of selecting a healthcare plan and enrolling for coverage," began Bob Dial, vice president, Preferred Health Insurance Solutions (PHIS), formally known as ACA Marketplace Enrollment Solutions (ACAEnroll.com).
"In addition to the cost for monthly health insurance premiums, an individual also needs to look at other out of pocket expenses such as deductibles, co-insurance limits and prescription drug coverage. PHIS's licensed health insurance agents are able to help the insured calculate these factors," Dial added.
In order to assist individuals, begin the process of enrolling for coverage through the federal marketplace, Dial outlines some critical steps and important deadlines.
Tip 1: Begin by reviewing your current health insurance plan. Important information to think through includes:
a. Does my current health insurance plan still meet my individual or family needs?
b. Since selecting my current health insurance plan, have there been any new health challenges my family or I now face?
c. Have there been any financial changes?
d. Are the doctors my family or I receive care from still within the network or covered on my 2021 health insurance plan?
Tip 2: Work with a certified insurance producer who can help you select a policy for the new calendar year. Dial add, "After this evaluation step is completed, seek out the direction of a licensed health insurance professional. PHIS's certified insurance agents are able to walk a client through the entire process of selecting a healthcare plan and enrolling them for coverage. Individuals who are uninsured can take this opportunity to look for coverage and find out if they qualify for financial assistance to help pay for their health insurance. PHIS will be able to respond to any questions you may have regarding your 2021 health insurance policy".
Tip 3: The new 2021 SEP offers the following effective date options.
Dial explained, "Consumers who are eligible and enroll under this new 2021 SEP will be able to select a plan with coverage that starts prospectively the first of the month after plan selection. For example, eligible individuals who enroll on the federal exchange Feb. 15th – Feb. 28th will have a policy effective date of March 1st. Americans who enroll March 1 – March 31st have a policy effective date of April 1st. Those who enroll April 1st – April 30th will have a policy effective date of May 1st, and Americans who enroll May 1st – May 15th have a policy effective date of June 1st."
Tip 4: Gather all necessary documents that are required in order to complete the health insurance registration process. The following documents will be needed for each member named in the policy:
a. Prior to starting the application, determine who in your household needs to apply or re-enroll for coverage.
b. Information about everyone applying for coverage such as home address, Social Security Numbers, birthdates.
c. For re-enrollees, policy numbers and plan IDs, for any current health plans covering members of the household.
d. Document information for legal immigrants.
e. Information about how taxes are filed. To reference, having past tax documents available will help ensure financial information is entered correctly.
f. Employer and income information for every member of your household that will be included on the policy. Pay stubs or W2 forms will need to be provided.
Dial explained, "Purchasing health insurance through the Marketplace can be a confusing process. There are several factors, government rules, and provisions to consider before purchasing health insurance. The new 2021 SEP provides consumers the ability to shop for new plans and enroll for coverage."
The certified insurance agents at PHIS are prepared to assist consumers with all their enrollment needs. The dedicated PHIS Call Center consists of a team of multilingual, licensed health insurance agents, who are trained to walk a client through the entire process of selecting a healthcare plan and enrolling them for their coverage, as well as responding to any questions they may have regarding their new health insurance policy. The PHIS Call Center will be available to assist consumers enrolling for their 2021 health plan. Consumers can call the PHIS Call Center at 800-342-0631 or access the company's website at https://www.PHISonline.com.
About Preferred Health Insurance Solutions
Headquartered in Bedford Park, Illinois, Preferred Health Insurance Solutions (PHIS) is a national enrollment firm specializing in the Health Insurance Marketplace as well as a variety of other health insurance products including: Dental, Critical Illness; Short Term Major Medical; and others. PHIS, formerly known as ACA Marketplace Enrollment Solutions (ACAEnroll.com) provides enrollment services throughout the country, through national and regional insurance carriers. Consumers can call the PHIS Call Center at 800-342-0631 or access the company's website at https://www.PHISonline.com.
Media Contact
Bob Dial, Preferred Health Insurance Solutions, 1-708-475-6051, bdial@PHISonline.com
SOURCE Preferred Health Insurance Solutions