WASHINGTON, Apr. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fertility Partners ("TFP"), Canada's leading network of fertility practices, announced today an agreement to roll out EngagedMD's fertility patient engagement platform across their network.
Since launching in 2019, The Fertility Partners has grown to 9 clinics with full IVF laboratories, across 20 locations in 5 provinces, representing nearly a quarter of all fertility treatments performed in Canada. As a world-class business partner of choice for leading fertility clinics across North America, The Fertility Partners aims to support its partner clinics by collaborating on medical, strategic, and operational best practices, investing in new technologies, promoting research and development, and offering synergistic back-office support. Their collaboration with EngagedMD is the latest way they are delivering on this promise.
"EngagedMD's digital patient education, engagement, and consenting platform will enable the TFP clinics to operate more efficiently, while simultaneously improving the patient experience," says TFP Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman, Dr. Andrew Meikle.
EngagedMD's software platform enables practices to remotely educate patients throughout the entire fertility journey and digitally and securely manage all patient paperwork and consent forms, responsibilities which traditionally rely on manual processes. "Demand for fertility care continues to grow, but capacity constraints limit patients' access to care and practices' potential business growth," says Jeff Issner, EngagedMD Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We're thrilled to partner with TFP to help alleviate the burden of redundant manual tasks on their doctors, nurses, and other clinic staff, allowing them to provide the highest level of care to more patients."
As part of EngagedMD's rollout to TFP's four Quebec-based clinic sites, EngagedMD will be translating their entire platform and content library into French, a first for the Washington, D.C.-based software company. "About half of all fertility patients in the US and UK interact with EngagedMD during their journey, and we're excited to expand our Canadian footprint with TFP," says Issner.
About The Fertility Partners
The Fertility Partners ("TFP") is a new venture creating a network of fertility clinics across North America. The combined group of companies includes 9 clinics and 20 locations across 5 Canadian provinces, with further growth to include additional IVF clinic acquisitions, de novo clinics and the development of adjacent services. The company aims to be a world-class business partner of choice for leading IVF and prenatal practitioners with the goal of achieving best clinical outcomes, operational excellence and exceptional patient experiences. TFP provides partner clinics with back-office support and a collaborative, synergistic medical-scientific, professional and business environment. http://www.thefertilitypartners.com
About EngagedMD
EngagedMD is a fast-growing B2B software company that has developed the leading patient journey management solution for the fast-growing fertility sector. Nearly half of fertility patients in the US and UK use EngagedMD's eLearn and eSign tools during their fertility journey. Clinics use the software to reduce repetitive, manual tasks, which helps increase capacity and growth while improving the patient experience. http://www.engagedmd.com
