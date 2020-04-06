MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact is defined as "having a strong effect on someone or something."
"You were born to make an impact with your life. In normal conditions, most people feel bored, disengaged and adrift – they aren't creating an impact," says Chuck Bolton, CEO executive coach and four-time bestselling author of new book, Reinvent Your Impact: Unleashing Purpose, Passion and Productivity to Thrive, released on April 6, 2020 and available on Amazon.
Bolton says, "We're in abnormal times. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted every aspect of American life - if not physically, then mentally, emotionally, socially or economically - or some combination of those. Many feel fearful, isolated and in disarray. They obsess on what they can't control and ignore what they can control. They feel helpless and aren't creating an impact."
"One thing is for certain," Bolton states, "We will get through this period. You have a choice. To obsess and worry incessantly, or to use your time and energy in self-discovery, to mine for and discover your purpose, to ignite your passions and to learn how to massively produce. To reinvent your impact. That's your competitive advantage to navigating these rough waters."
The formula for reinventing your impact is: Purpose X Passion X Productivity = IMPACT.
Bolton states of his new book, "You will be inspired by many examples and stories of people who are creating impact. You'll discover, step-by-step, how to design a life of impact - so you thrive."
He continues, "Here's how you do it. First you get clear on your purpose, the overarching principle that gives your life meaning. Everyone has a purpose – even if you haven't found it yet. Fewer than 30% have defined theirs or operate purposefully. You'll create your unique, authentic purpose.
Next, we move to passion – the jet fuel that propels purpose. Research shows only 12% of people are passionate about their work. You'll be introduced to three techniques to ignite your passions so you can bring more energy to work and life. Committed to purpose and fueled by passion, it's time to produce.
The #1 reason for turbocharging your productivity is to gain the time, energy and resources needed to live the life you desire. You'll learn how to recraft your job and apply a world-class productivity system to equip you to massively produce."
He concludes, "Reinvent Your Impact is the playbook for overcoming uncertainty with purpose, focus and a plan. This period is temporary. Emerge from it with power. Use this book as your guide for living a life of impact."
About the Author
Chuck Bolton is a coach and advisor to CEOs and a four-time bestselling author. Since 2000, he's shown his clients how to reinvent their impact and create massive value through his coaching and consulting company, The Bolton Group LLC. He loves inspiring and encouraging others to become their best so they can make their unique difference in the world.
Chuck has coached and consulted with more than 1,000 executives and assessed over 100 top teams. Award winning clients include a Nobel Prize winner, an E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year among others. He's worked with leaders at Abbott, Boston Scientific, Cantel Medical, Hollister, IQVIA, Medtronic, Nonin Medical, Optum, Performance Health, United Healthcare, Vyaire Medical and numerous others.
