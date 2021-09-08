NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... West Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 948 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include... Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Nazareth, Slatington, Bath, Walnutport, Steuben, Coffeetown, Neffs, Schnecksville, and Beersville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 55. Northeast Extension between mile markers 56 and 68. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED