ROCKVILLE, Md. And PARIS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence company Expert System announced today that the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Inserm, has decided to implement its Clinical Research Navigator (CRN) tool and make it available to 100 of its researchers for an evaluation period of six months.
Inserm is the second-leading biomedical research institution in the world with more than 12,000 publications each year. It brings together 10,000 researchers who are working on developing public health research and innovative treatments. With CRN from Expert System, Inserm provides researchers with unlimited access to over 100 million documents and reference information on 12 million clinical studies, including clinical trial data, patents, reports from experts and health organizations and web and social network content.
"At a time when we need to be particularly responsive, Expert System's Clinical Research Navigator platform provides us with centralized access to relevant and consistent data and, above all, real-time updates. It's a real time-saver and improves efficiency for all our teams," said Sammy Sahnoune, Chief Information Officer at Inserm.
One of the key principles of Expert System's CRN platform is to research and analyze content based on concepts, not just keywords. CRN provides researchers with an efficient, one-stop shop where they can discover insights to drive their research by semantically enriching, normalizing and revealing hidden connections across various information sources in a centralized platform. CRN identifies the context of the content; by leveraging rich drill-down and filtering capabilities, it enables researchers to identify key clinical trials, sponsoring research facilities, lead researchers and related work, and even map networks of collaborators and key players.
"We are delighted to be able to provide our AI-based tool for medical researchers to Inserm teams. Leveraging CRN, they can benefit from the unique ability to quickly identify the most relevant content regardless of the terminology used and cross-reference publications, researchers and organizations," said Alain Biancardi, VP Sales & Marketing at Expert System France & Benelux.
About Expert System
Expert System is a global leader in artificial intelligence applied to text. Its flagship platform provides a unique mix of natural language understanding and machine learning algorithms to help organizations bring human-like comprehension of any kind of text to accelerate business processes, enhance knowledge discovery and improve decision making. Headquartered in Italy (EXSY:MIL), Expert System operates throughout Europe, the Americas, Canada and the Middle East across a vast range of sectors and use cases including content enrichment, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications. It has cemented itself at the forefront of the artificial intelligence sector, working with global businesses such as AXA XL, Lloyd's of London, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, IMF and EBSCO.
For more information visit www.expertsystem.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.