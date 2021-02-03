TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In three previous webinars, panelists from Syneos Health discussed the goals and clinical-operational best practices — and organizational change — to enable enrollment of a more diverse patient population in clinical trials. One key remaining question for the future is, "what specific enforceable and quantifiable actions can be taken to drive and mandate meaningful and equitable change?" Despite many efforts over more than a decade, and recent impetus for change — as evidenced in the case studies from earlier in this webinar series — there is still much work to be done. In this final webinar of the series, the presenters explore how — or if — policy innovations, such as regulatory mandates and incentives, can move the industry forward as one.
Speakers will examine the advantages and disadvantages of implementing penalties for failing to conduct inclusive trials, as well as rewards for leading the way on this issue. They will discuss examples from outside the biopharma industry that can serve to guide best practices, and identify opportunities for achieving true and lasting change. How can these carrots and sticks be used to overcome the social injustice that has become entrenched for generations? How can everyone work together with leadership in both the public and private sector to create truly inclusive trials that deliver real results for all communities? Finally, what concrete steps can be taken to make clinical trials truly inclusive?
Join moderator Stephen Keith, MD, MSPH, Medical Director, Syneos Health; and speaker Peter Pitts, President, Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, in a live webinar on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 1pm EST to learn how to optimize the patient diversity and inclusivity of clinical trials.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Future: How We Can Reach the "Brave New World" of Diverse and Equitable Clinical Trials.
Blazing a Trail to Clinical Trial Diversity Webinar Series
This four-part webinar series will identify obstacles that have to-date, and continue to, stifle appropriate patient diversity in clinical trials; unpacking the organizational overhaul needed to effect change; sharing case studies where sponsors, patients and investigators have come together to overcome hurdles; and exploring how policy innovations that might include government-led mandates and incentives can move the industry forward as one. Speakers include experts from the Association for Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP), Bristol Myers Squibb, Emory-Winship Cancer Center, Incyte Corporation, NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP) and the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS).
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 25,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together, we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers' delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.
