GUILFORD, Conn., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Network has developed and is rolling out a new version of TeleGuidance™, their ultrasound-based telemedicine platform. TeleGuidance brings medical imaging to telemedicine. It leverages an array of leading-edge and easy-to-use augmented reality guiding tools. It allows trained practitioners to perform an ultrasound scan without being next to the patient.
"We are grateful for the FDA's decisiveness during these challenging times. Butterfly TeleGuidance will transform telemedicine," said Dr. John Martin, Butterfly's Chief Medical Officer. "We will be able to bring the expertise of the physician to the patient instead of the other way around. This is critical in these times and extremely valuable for the future transformation of care."
Doctors across the country are rapidly adopting telemedicine to minimize the spread of infection and protect patients from unnecessary exposure. This revolutionary new telemedicine platform can support imaging-based monitoring of COVID-19 patients and those with chronic conditions like congestive heart failure.
"Butterfly is here to democratize medical imaging. We know this is a difficult time for members of the healthcare community, who are either feeling the stress and risks of providing care during the pandemic, or facing a reduction in patients," said Laurent Faracci, Butterfly's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that technology and innovation can make an immediate impact for good. To support the FDA's new policies, we accelerated our efforts to build a breakthrough telemedicine solution for ultrasound at home under the prescription and supervision of a trained practitioner."
Butterfly is starting with a limited release of the home-imaging platform to interested physicians and will roll-out the solution more broadly over the next few weeks. TeleGuidance is compatible with the latest generation of iOS devices. This is the latest of many new innovations released by Butterfly Network, in line with their mission to transform healthcare by democratizing medical imaging.
About Butterfly Network
Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network has created the world's first handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ, making ultrasound technology universally accessible and affordable. Butterfly Network's mission is to democratize healthcare for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to medical imaging. Through their patented Ultrasound-On-Chip™ technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world.
CONTACT: media@butterflynetwork.com