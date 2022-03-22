Biennial Awards Ceremony to Honor "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Vaccine"
NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the nominees for the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards. Presented every two years, eligible nominees have received a national Prix Galien award within the last two years in one of the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Vaccine." As the 2020 ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nominees for this year's Prix Galien International Awards include laureates from 2018-2021. The Galien Foundation will present the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards in conjunction with the Prix Galien UK Award Ceremony on May 12 at the Natural History Museum in London.
"The combination of the Prix Galien International Awards and Prix Galien UK highlights the important role The Galien Foundation plays in bringing together rising leaders in the life sciences industry," said Professor Sir Mark Walport, Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair. "I will be delighted and honoured to reveal the 'best of the best' winners during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony in May."
The Prix Galien International Awards Committee, chaired by Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Awards Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is comprised of 13 global leaders in healthcare. The Awards jury will review the product nominees and rank each entry from one to five, with one being the best and five being the least. During the week of April 25, the Committee will discuss their rankings and score their final votes to be presented during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony.
"As we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to celebrate the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards in-person surrounded by those leading the charge to further improve the human condition," said Pr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann. "Along with the entire Awards Committee, we are looking forward to reviewing, debating and honoring your product submissions."
The companies in the running for the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards include:
Best Biotechnology Product
Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals
TEGSEDI®
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
GIVLAARI®
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
ONPATTRO®
AstraZeneca
IMFINZI® (durvalumab)
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
OFEV® (nintedanib)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.
Oxbryta®
Kite, a Gilead Company
Yescarta
Merck & Co., Inc.
KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Kymriah
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Zolgensma® (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi)
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Spark Therapeutics
LUXTURNA™ (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl)
Pfizer Inc.
VYNDAQEL® (tafamidis meglumine)
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Ondexxya® (andexanet alfa)
Roche
FoundationOne CDx™
Roche
Herceptin® (trastuzumab)
Roche & Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
HEMLIBRA® (emicizumab-kxwh)
Sanofi
Cablivi®
Sanofi
Dupixent®
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
KALYDECO® (ivacaftor)
Best Digital Health Solution
Huma
Huma Therapeutic's Remote Patient Monitoring Platform
Luscii
Luscii app
Medtronic
Sistema MiniMed™ 780G
Pear Therapeutics
Somryst
Pixium Vision
PRIMA
Roche
WIKIBOOP
Synapse Medicine
Medication Shield
URGO Medical
Healico
Best Medical Technology
Abbott Diabetes Care
FreeStyle Libre - Flash Glucose Monitoring System
Abbott
Abbott's MitraClip™ Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair System
Alcon
AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL)
Biosense Webster
Carto Prime
Boston Scientific Corp., Inc.
Watchman
Devices4Care
EarlySense
DiaTropix
SAYTU COVID-19 Ag Test
Genmab and The Hubrecht Institute
STRIP-1
Germitec
Hypernova Chronos
Hexacath
TiTAN OPTiMAX®
Medtronic
Solitaire™ Platinum Revascularization Device
Moveo
ExoBand®
NANOBIOTIX
HENSIFY® (NBTXR3)
Siemens Healthineers
ACUSON Sequoia™ Ultrasound System
Siemens Healthineers
Nexaris Angio-MR-CT
SofMedica
Pompotiko Xeipoypgiko Systhma Da Vinci Xilopopma 4th Genia
Sysmex
Magseed®/ Magtrace®
URGO Medical
UrgoStart
VRelax
VRelax virtual reality glasses, software
Best Pharmaceutical Product
AbbVie Inc.
VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax)
Amicus Therapeutics
Galafold® (migalastat)
AstraZeneca
LYNPARZA® (olaparib)
AstraZeneca
TAGRISSO® (osimertinib)
Bayer
VITRAKVI® (larotrectinib)
Biogen
SPINRAZA® (nusinersen)
Bristol Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab)
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
JARDIANCE® (empagliflozin)
Celgene
Idhifa
Chiesi Farmaceutici
Holoclar®
Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi)
Fexinidazole
Kite, a Gilead Company
Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel)
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
POTELIGEO®
Merck & Co., Inc.
ZINPLAVA™ (bezlotoxumab)
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe)
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan)
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Kisqali®
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
RYDAPT® (midostaurin)
Novo Nordisk
Ozempic® (semaglutide)
Novo Nordisk
Rybelsus® (semaglutide)
Pfizer Inc.
Zavicefta®
Recordati
Reagila® (cariprazine)
Roche
Evrysdi (risdiplam)
Roche
ROZLYTREK® (entrectinib)
Roche
TECENTRIQ® (atezolizumab)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Alofisel® (darvadstrocel)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
REVESTIVE®
TB Alliance
Pretomanid
Best Vaccine
GlaxoSmithKline
SHINGRIX
Merck & Co., Inc.
ERVEBO®, suspension for intramuscular injection
Merck & Co., Inc.
GARDASIL®9 (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant)
Merck & Co., Inc.
Zostavax®
Moderna
Spikevax
Pfizer Inc./ BioNTech
Comirnaty®
"Our Prix Galien International Awards nominees embody the passion and dedication researchers have to create a brighter future for all patients worldwide. It's both timely and proper that we gather on May 12 in London to applaud the achievements of these innovators," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.
Prix Galien International Awards Committee
Pr. Susan DESMOND-HELLMANN,
M.D., M.Ph. Former Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle, WA
Committee Chair Prix Galien USA & International
Pr. Dr. J. (Koos) Burggraaf,
Professor of Translational Drugs Research at the Division of Pharmacology at the Leiden Academic Centre for Drug Research and CEO of the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR)
The Netherlands
Pr. Luigi Canonico,
Professor of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte, Orientale Amedeo Avogadro
Italy
Pr. George P. Chrousos,
Professor of Pediatrics and Endocrinology Emeritus and former chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at the Athens University Medical School
Greece
Pr. Awa Marie Coll-Seck,
MD, PhD, Minister of State, Senegal and Chair of Prix Galien Africa
Africa
Pr. Erland Erdmann,
M.D., Professor of Cardiology, University of Cologne
Germany
Pr. Jean Gray,
Professor Emeritus Medical Education, Medicine and Pharmacology, Dalhousie University
Canada
Pr. Loic Guillevin,
Professor of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics & Founder, Former President
France
Pr. J.M. Parmentier,
Professor, Université Libre de Bruxelles
Belgium-Luxemburg
Pr. Christoph Renner,
M.D., Specialist, Hematology & Internal Medicine
Switzerland
Pr. Marlies Schijven,
M.D., MSc, PhD., Gastrointestinal Surgeon, AMC Amsterdam
Netherlands
Pr. Cezary Szyczylik,
M.D., Head, Department of Oncology, Central Clinical Hospital, Ministry of Interior and Administration
Poland
Pr. Sir Mark Walport,
Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, Committee Chair, Prix Galien UK Awards Committee
United Kingdom
About the Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
