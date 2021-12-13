NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation announced today the Prix Galien Golden Jubilee shortlist, initially announced at the first Prix Galien Africa, which took place in person at The Palace of the Republic, Dakar, Senegal, to honor the "global best of the very best" in health care. His Excellency, Mr. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, assisted in presenting the nominees that were selected by past and present jury members since 1970 in all Prix Galien countries from the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Orphan/Rare Disease Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," and "Best Vaccine." Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the life science industry.
The 2021 Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Shortlist
Best Biotechnology Product
AbbVie Inc.
HUMIRA® (adalimumab)
Bristol Myers Squibb
Yervoy (ipilimumab)
Merck & Co., Inc
KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)
Merck & Co., Inc
Remicade (infliximab)
Roche
Avastin (bevacizumab)
Roche
Herceptin (trastuzumab)
Best Medical Technology
AAZ
autotest VIH®
Abbott
FreeStyle® Libre 14 Day Flash
Boston Scientific Corporation
S-ICD™ System
Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra™
Roche
cobas® HPV test
Best Orphan/Rare Disease
Amgen
Nplate® (romiplostim)
Biogen
SPINRAZA® (nusinersen)
Chiesi
Holoclar
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel)
Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Kymriah®
Takeda Pharmaceutical
ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
KALYDECO® (ivacaftor)
Best Pharmaceutical
GlaxoSmithKline
AUGMENTIN
Merck & Co., Inc
COZAAR® (losartan potassium)
Merck & Co., Inc
ZOCOR® (simvastatin)
Novartis Pharmaceuticals
GLEEVEC® (imatinib mesylate)
Sanofi
Plavix® (clopidogrel)
Best Vaccine
GlaxoSmithKline
CERVARIX
GlaxoSmithKline
ENGERIX-B
GlaxoSmithKline
SHINGRIX
Pfizer
Meningococcal
Pfizer
PREVNAR 13
Sanofi Pasteur MSD
6-in-1 infant vaccine
Sanofi Pasteur MSD
GARDASIL® & GARDASIL® 9
"The Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards Program, which is a culmination of the Foundation's 50 years of celebrating innovation across the globe, honors those products that have improved the human condition over the last 50 years," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Congratulations to the finalists for their boldness and passion for change, that led to the development of life-saving products."
Eligible candidates were drawn from the 250 products awarded the Prix Galien by the 14 member-country chapters between 1970 and 2019. The products have been developed by more than 80 innovative companies, most of which continue to bring new therapies forward for today's patients with unmet medical needs. The winners will be announced October 27, 2022, in New York at the American Museum of Natural History.
"It is extremely timely that the proclamation of the first Laureates of Prix Galien Africa coincides with the announcement of the Golden Jubilee shortlist," said President Macky Sall.
The First Lady of Rwanda, Her Excellency Jeannette Kagame, the guest of honor at the Prix Galien Africa, and President Macky Sall pleaded for the health sovereignty of Africa and the enlargement of the circle of knowledge that values human capital. To learn more about Prix Galien Africa, please click here.
Also honored during the first Prix Galien Africa ceremony were three products selected by a jury of global health experts in the following categories:
Best Pharmaceutical Product
Drugs for Neglected Diseases
Fexinidazole
Best Medical Technology
Diatropix
Saytu Covid-19 Antigen
Best Traditherapy Product
Pr. Rokia Sanogo
Balembo
About The Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.
