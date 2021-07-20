NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation today announced the 2021 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Product." This year's ceremony is the Prix Galien's 50th, marking half a century of recognizing excellence in biopharmaceutical and medical technology innovations that improve the human condition. Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 28, 2021 in New York City. The ceremony will adhere to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).
"The Awards Committee is excited to introduce the nominees for the 2021 Prix Galien USA Awards. These products have been created by scientists who have dedicated their lives to discovering, developing and distributing life-saving answers for patients," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor these researchers and their tireless efforts."
The 2021 Prix Galien USA nominees, totaling a record-breaking 83 product nominations, include products evaluated in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product" – 21 nominees; "Best Pharmaceutical Agent" – 34 nominees; "Best Medical Technology" – 18 nominees; and "Best Digital Health Solution" – 10 nominees.
To qualify, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact.
Best Biotechnology Product (Nominees)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
GIVLAARI®
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
OXLUMO®
Amgen
Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe)
Amgen
EVENITY® (romosozumab-aqqg)
Amicus Therapeutics
GALAFOLD®
Novartis Gene Therapies
Zolgensma® (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
Palynziq®
Daiichi Sankyo & AstraZeneca
ENHERTU®
Genentech, a member of the Roche Group
Polivy®
GlaxoSmithKline
BLENREP® (belantamab mafodotin-blmf)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)
Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets
Horizon Therapeutics
TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw)
Medicines360
LILETTA®
Merck & Co., Inc
ERVEBO®, suspension for intramuscular injection
Novo Nordisk A/S
Rybelsus®
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ANDEXXA®
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi
Dupixent® (dupilumab)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Inmazeb™
Sanofi
Cablivi®
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
TAKHZYRO®
Best Pharmaceutical Agent (Nominees)
AbbVie Inc.
RINVOQ™
Adlon Therapeutics L.P., a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P.
Adhansia XR
Advanced Accelerator Applications USA, Inc., a Novartis company
Lutathera® (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate)
Astellas Pharma Inc.
XOSPATA®
Bayer U.S., LLC
NUBEQA®
Bayer U.S., LLC
VITRAKVI®
Biohaven Pharmaceuticals
Nurtec® ODT
Blueprint Medicines
AYVAKIT™ (avapritinib)
Blueprint Medicines
GAVRETO® (pralsetinib)
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
QINLOCK®
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.
ZOKINVY®
Eli Lilly and Company
Olumiant®
Eli Lilly and Company
REYVOW®
Epizyme Inc.
TAZVERIK®
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
NEXLIZET
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
NEXLETOL
Genentech, a member of the Roche Group
Rozlytrek
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
VEKLURY® (remdesivir)
Incyte
Pemazyre® (pemigatinib)
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.
XPOVIO®
Medicines Development for Global Health
MOXIDECTIN
Merck & Co., Inc
RECARBRIO™ for injection, for intravenous use
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
ORGOVYX™ (relugolix)
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Adakveo®
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan)
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
PIQRAY®
Pfizer Inc.
Braftovi® Mektovi®
Pfizer Inc.
LORBRENA®
Population Council
ANNOVERA™
Seagen
TUKYSA
Servier Pharmaceuticals
ASPARLAS®
SIGA Technologies, Inc.
TPOXX®
Sobi, Inc.
Gamifant® (emapalumab-lzsg)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.
ELYXYB™
Best Medical Technology (Nominees)
Alcon
AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL)
Allergan Aesthetics
JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA™ XC
BD
PureWick™ Female External Catheter / PureWick Urine Collection System
BD
Venovo™ Venous Stent System
BIOTRONIK
PK Papyrus Covered Coronary Stent System
Boston Scientific Corporation
HeartLogic™ Heart Failure Diagnostic
Boston Scientific Corporation
Sentinel™ Cerebral Protection System
Cala Health
Cala Trio™
Clinical Research Consultants, Inc. and HumanOptics AG
CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS
CVRx®
Barostim™
Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra™ transcatheter heart valve system
Endomag
Magtrace® and Sentimag® Magnetic Localization System
Glaukos Corporation
iStent inject W
Pear Therapeutics
reSET® and reSET-O®
Pulmonx
Zephyr Endobronchial Valve System®
Sonendo
GentleWave® System
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
VersaCross Transseptal Platform
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Digihaler® Platform
Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees)
AliveCor
KardiaMobile/KardiaMobile 6L system
Diabeloop
DBLG1
Dreem
Dreem Labs
Huma
Huma Therapeutic's Remote Patient Monitoring Platform
Medable
Medable Decentralized Clinical Trials Platform
Modjaw
Modjaw Tech in Motion
Mymee Inc.
Mymee
Patientory Inc.
Patientory
Therapixel
MammoScreen®
Urgotech
URGOnight
"These nominees reflect our celebration of 50 years of the Prix Galien Awards and the progress made in working to improve the state of human health," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We look forward to honoring these nominees and all of their accomplishments on October 28."
To commemorate the last 50 years of Prix Galien Awards, the Golden Jubilee will honor the "global best of the very best" in A- Pharmaceutical; B- Biotechnology; C- Orphan and Rare diseases; D- Vaccines; and E- Medical technology products. Eligibility will be drawn from close to 300 awarded products selected by our 14 member-country chapters since 1970, developed by more than 80 innovative companies, most of whom continue to bring new therapies for today's patients with unmet medical needs. During the USA Ceremony, the short list for the "Awards of the Jubilee" will be announced. The Golden Jubilee awards will be presented on December 11 in Dakar, Senegal in the presence of the President of the Senegalese Republic, H.E. Macky Sall, alongside many African heads of state and ministers of health and/or environment, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as well as hundreds of scientists, industry and innovation leaders. Learn more about the 50 years of Prix Galien here.
The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee is composed of twelve renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including five Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees. The Prix Galien USA Digital Health Awards Committee is composed of nine distinguished leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, responsible for evaluating nominees.
Prix Galien Awards Committee 2021
Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN
M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Committee Chair
Richard AXEL
M.D., Nobel Laureate, Co-director, The Kavli Institute for Brain Science; Professor, Columbia University Medical Center
Linda BUCK
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington
Laurie GLIMCHER
M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Mary-Claire KING
Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington
Robert S. LANGER
M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D. University Professor, University of Connecticut
Steven J. LESTER
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator
Michael ROSENBLATT
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Flagship Pioneering
Bengt SAMUELSSON
M.D., Ph.D., Nobel Laureate; Professor Karolinska Institutet; Former President, Karolinska institute; Former Chairman, Nobel Foundation
Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE
Ph.D., President, Stanford University
Tachi YAMADA
M.D., Venture Partner, Frazier Healthcare Partners
Elie WIESEL
Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam
Prix Galien Digital Health Award Committee 2021
Bernard POUSSOT,
Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth
Committee chair
Roch DOLIVEUX,
Honorary CEO, UCB
Mikael DOLSTEN,
Global R&D President, Pfizer
Jean-Pierre GARNIER,
Former CEO, GSK
Penny HEATON
CEO, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute
Franz HUMER
Former CEO, Roche
François MAISONROUGE,
Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners
Sheri MCCOY
Former CEO, Avon Products
Former Vice-Chairman, Johnson & Johnson
Elias ZERHOUNI,
Former Global Head of R&D, Sanofi
About the Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.
