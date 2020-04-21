SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gen 5 Fertility Center announced the introduction of COVID-Free IVF, a new way of performing advanced fertility treatments like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) that markedly reduces the risks of COVID-19 for patients seeking fertility treatment.
All patients who plan to undergo IVF at Gen 5 Fertility will have COVID-19 testing performed at no cost to them and, if their test is negative, they will undergo an IVF cycle conducted in a way that minimizes the risk of COVID-19 to near zero. Patients who seek treatment with PRP or EnPLAF for poor ovarian response will also receive this option. In many cases, patients will receive a second COVID-19 test prior to their actual procedure (egg retrieval).
"Gen 5 Fertility has a number of characteristics that allow it to offer this much needed treatment option for selected patients," said Samuel Wood, M.D, PH.D., M.A.,M.B.A., HCLD/CC(AAB), FACOG, Director of Fertility Services and President of Gen 5 Fertility Center in San Diego. "First, it is not located in a hospital or a medical office building so Gen 5 patients do not have the risk of encountering ill patients as they transit to other offices. In addition, the Center is located in an exceedingly safe area. Fewer than 0.15% of the cases in San Diego County are located in Gen 5 Fertility's ZIP code."
Dr. Wood added, "We have also initiated several measures to help fully mitigate the risks of care. Gen 5 Fertility meets or exceeds the recommendations of multiple organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Medical Association (AMA). All employees are prescreened for symptoms and elevated temperatures before entering patient care areas."
Prior to visiting Gen 5 Fertility Center, each patient must pass a pre-screening telephone call as well as an onsite screening that includes evidencing a normal temperature and having no signs or symptoms of infection. No two patients are permitted to enter Gen 5 at the same time. Patients are supplied with and must wear PPE, including face masks and gloves, while in the Gen 5 office and when they are outside their home. They and those who reside in their homes are to abide by strict stay-at-home guidelines during their cycle and must have done so for 14 days prior to beginning their cycle and are required to agree to a detailed series of safety measures in and out of Gen 5 prior to and during their cycle.
The Gen 5 Fertility Center IVF laboratory includes LifeAire, an ultra-premium air filtration system that is used extensively in critical care environments. Passage through the LifeAire system will destroy all COVID-19 viral particles thus providing a COVID-free environment for patient's embryos to grow.
"The treatment of infertility involves one of the most essential goals of almost all humans: to create a family, to reproduce," said Dr. Wood. "Let's move forward wisely but boldly to assist our patients in achieving their dream."
About Gen 5 Fertility Center
The Gen 5 Fertility Center is a large international fertility center located in San Diego, CA. It offers state-of-the art care provided only by highly experienced fertility specialists and IVF laboratory staff. Among the patients it commonly cares for are those that are reproductively older and those who have been diagnosed with cancer. For more information, visit https://www.gen5fertility.com/.