NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global allergy immunotherapies market and it is poised to grow by USD 626.77 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global allergy immunotherapies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952882/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of allergies. In addition, growing popularity of slit is anticipated to boost the growth of the global allergy immunotherapies market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global allergy immunotherapies market is segmented as below:
Product:
• SCIT
• SLIT
Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
Key Trends for global allergy immunotherapies market growth
This study identifies growing popularity of slit as the prime reasons driving the global allergy immunotherapies market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global allergy immunotherapies market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global allergy immunotherapies market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., ALK-Abelló AS, Allergy Therapeutics Plc, ASIT Biotech SA, DBV Technologies SA, HAL Allergy BV, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Laboratorios LETI SLU, Merck KGaA and Stallergenes Greer Plc .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952882/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001