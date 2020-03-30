NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 27.53 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in prevalence of imid. In addition, emergence of novel anti-inflammatory drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:
Application:
• RA
• Psoriasis
• MS
Geographic Segmentation:
• Asia
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
Key Trends for global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies emergence of novel anti-inflammatory drugs as the prime reasons driving the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
