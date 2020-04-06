NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
KEY FINDINGS
The global anti-rheumatics market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 2.32% during the projected period of 2020-2028. The factors that offer lucrative growth opportunities include a surge in the geriatric population all over the world, an increase in the incidences of obesity, a rise in awareness related to early screening and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.
MARKET INSIGHTS
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory medical condition, which causes painful and swollen joints in patients.The drugs used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis are called anti-rheumatics.
In addition, different types of drugs are used to treat this condition.For example, disease-modifying anti-rheumatics (DMARDs), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, and others.
A rapid increase in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors driving the market. The global geriatric population has risen considerably and is vulnerable to rheumatoid arthritis.
Patent expirations are one of the factors restricting the market growth.Patent expirations result in the entry of low-priced generics, which constrains its growth.
Moreover, the market is flooded with biologics, which are considered important for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.Some are on the verge of patent expiration, and some are no longer exclusive.
The patent expiration of popular drugs results in the availability of generics, which are low-prices and impact the revenue generated in the market and hinder the market growth.The competitive rivalry is high in the market, owing to the presence of similar products offered by various players.
Disease-modifying anti-rheumatics drugs category in the drug class segment garnered the largest market share in 2019.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global anti-rheumatics market is analyzed geographically on the basis of the markets situated across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.As of 2019, the region of North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue.
This is attributed to the rising geriatric population.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market boasts of many prominent players registering their presence in the global market.Some of the major players functioning in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Lupin Ltd, F.
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, etc.
