Global Arthroscopy Devices Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global arthroscopy devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.7 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global arthroscopy devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent and varied regulatory policies for medical device approvals. In addition, growing popularity of physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers (ASCS) is anticipated to boost the growth of the global arthroscopy devices market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global arthroscopy devices market is segmented as below:
Product:
• Arthroscopic Implants
• Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories
• Arthroscopes
Application:
• Knee
• Shoulder
• Hip
• Foot & Ankle
• Others
End-User:
• Hospitals
• ASCs
• Others
Geographic Segmentation:
• Asia
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
Key Trends for global arthroscopy devices market growth
This study identifies growing popularity of physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers (ASCS) as the prime reasons driving the global arthroscopy devices market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global arthroscopy devices market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global arthroscopy devices market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Arthrex Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
