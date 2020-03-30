NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.94 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on global autoimmune disease diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by discovery of novel biomarkers leading to improved autoimmune diagnosis. In addition, growing consumer shift toward direct-to-consumer testing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented as below:
Product:
• Assay Kits
• Analyzers
Type:
• Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
• Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
End-User:
• Hospitals and Diagnostic
• Research Laboratories
Test:
• ANA Tests
• CRP
• Urinalysis Test
• ESR
• AMP Test
• Other Tests
Geographic Segmentation:
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
Key Trends for global autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth
This study identifies growing consumer shift toward direct-to-consumer testing as the prime reasons driving the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global autoimmune disease diagnostics market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., HOB Biotech Group Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
