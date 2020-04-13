NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the cranial implants market and it is poised to grow by $ 245.22 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on cranial implants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192406/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven increase in target population, growing demand for patient specific implants, and increasing focus on advanced and biocompatible materials. In addition, increase in target population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The cranial implants market analysis includes product segments, end-user segments, and geographic landscapes
The cranial implants market is segmented as below:
• By Product
• Customized Cranial Implants
• Non-Customized Cranial Implants
• By End-user
• Hospitals
• ASCS
• Specialty Neurosurgery Clinics
• By Geographic Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the growing demand for 3d printing/modeling skull as one of the prime reasons driving the cranial implants market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our cranial implants market covers the following areas:
• Cranial implants market sizing
• Cranial implants market forecast
• Cranial implants market industry analysis
