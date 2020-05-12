NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by $ 209.59 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on helicobacter pylori diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing cost-effectiveness of diagnosis in conjunction with personalized antibiotic therapy and resistance of H. pylori to antibiotics. In addition, growing cost-effectiveness of diagnosis in conjunction with personalized antibiotic therapy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes
The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is segmented as below:
By Technology
• Immunoassays
• Molecular diagnostics
• POC
By Geographic Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
This study identifies the rising prevalence of disease as one of the prime reasons driving the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market growth during the next few years.
"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our helicobacter pylori diagnostics market covers the following areas:
• Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market sizing
• Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market forecast
• Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market industry analysis"
