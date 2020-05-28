NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the laboratory centrifuge market and it is poised to grow by $ 224.41 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on the laboratory centrifuge market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273071/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances and an increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research studies. In addition, the growing use of molecular diagnostics in hospitals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The laboratory centrifuge market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.
The laboratory centrifuge market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Benchtop centrifuges
• Floor standing centrifuges
By Geographic Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW
This study identifies the emergence of next-generation centrifuge systems as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory centrifuge market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of laboratory centrifuges in other fields and increased M&A among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our laboratory centrifuge market covers the following areas:
• Laboratory centrifuge market sizing
• Laboratory centrifuge market forecast
• Laboratory centrifuge market industry analysis
