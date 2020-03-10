NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
The global market for biopsy devices is predicted to exceed US$ 3 Billion by 2025. Biopsy devices are gaining traction within the industry as a viable alternative to traditional screening methods for cancer. The factors such as increasing number of biopsy procedures, rising prevalence of cancer, geriatric population and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive biopsy devices market growth during the forecast period. Growing patient awareness levels and the advancement in biopsy techniques are also expected to fuel future growth of the market.
By Product Segment - Global Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast
In terms of biopsy product segment, the market for biopsy guidance systems accounted for highest share in 2019 followed by the needle-based biopsy guns segment. Vacuum-assisted biopsy devices represent the fastest growing segment, and increased Medicare reimbursement given for such procedures is expected to help fuel demand. The global market for biopsy needles is predicted to cross US$ 500 Million mark by 2025. Forceps and Other devices are expected to account for lesser shares as compared to the other segments, due to their specific applications and also risks associated with their use.
By Application Segment - Global Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast
On the basis of applications, Breast biopsy accounted for highest share of the market in 2019. Rising awareness regarding breast cancer treatment and diagnosis will drive biopsy devices market over the forecast period. Prostate biopsy captured second highest share of the global biopsy devices market in 2019. The key factors that drive the market growth are increasing prevalence of prostate cancers, growing number of diagnostic centres and need for early detection of prostate cancers. Lung biopsy systems are recognized as one of the most essential tools for diagnosis as well as for the treatment of lung cancer. Kidney Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Gastroenterology Biopsy and Gynaecological biopsy are other growing segments of the global biopsy devices market.
By End-Users Segment - Global Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast
Hospitals end-user segment accounted for highest market share in 2019 and will dominate the market throughout the forecast period. With rising epidemiology of infectious diseases along with rising healthcare spending, hospitals end-user segment is predicted to grow significantly over the forecast timeframe. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment held second highest share of the global biopsy devices market and are witnessing rapid demand for procedures due to its specialty, faster procedural time as well as shorter stays.
By Country - Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast
Geographically, United States is the largest regional market for biopsy devices and is likely to remain the leading country in biopsy devices market throughout the forecast period. China is the second leading market for biopsy devices being followed by India. The EU6 (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia and Spain) countries accounted for a combined share of over 15% in 2019. Among the European countries, Germany is the leading market for biopsy devices.
By Region - Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast
In the Global biopsy procedure volume, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2019. It is predicted that Asia Pacific will remain at the dominating position in Global biopsy procedures throughout the forecast period. United States held the second largest volume share in 2019. Europe is the third leading region for biopsy procedure volume being followed by Brazil.
Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast - By Region
1. United States
2. Asia Pacific
3. Europe
4. Brazil
Global Biopsy Devices Market – 15 Company Profiles and Biopsy Products Analysis
1. Argon Medical Devices
2. Boston Scientific Corporation
3. CareFusion Corporation (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
4. C. R. BARD, Inc (Acquired by BD)
5. Cook Medical
6. Devicor Medical Products Inc. (Now Part of Leica Biosystems)
7. weLLgo Medical Products GmbH
8. Hologic, Inc
9. INRAD, Inc
10. Intact Medical Corporation (Acquired by Medtronic)
11. TSK Laboratory
12. Medtronic plc
13. B. Braun Melsungen AG
14. Olympus Corporation
15. Cardinal Health, Inc
