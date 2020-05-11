NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Medical Thermometers Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the medical thermometers market and it is poised to grow by $ 104.82 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on medical thermometers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892890/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the frequent outbreak of epidemics and high accuracy level of digital thermometer. In addition, frequent outbreak of epidemics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The medical thermometers market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes
The medical thermometers market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Digital thermometers
• Liquid filled thermometers
By Geographic Landscapes
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the growing availability of advanced medical thermometers as one of the prime reasons driving the medical thermometers market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our medical thermometers market covers the following areas:
• Medical thermometers market sizing
• Medical thermometers market forecast
• Medical thermometers market industry analysis
