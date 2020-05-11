NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the molded interconnect device (MID) market and it is poised to grow by $ 862.93 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on molded interconnect device (MID) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892917/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in demand for consumer electronic devices, increasing demand for miniaturized electronic components, and rising usage of MID in medical devices. In addition, growth in demand for consumer electronic devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The molded interconnect device (MID) market analysis includes process segment and geographic landscapes
The molded interconnect device (MID) market is segmented as below:
By Process
• Two-shot molding
• LDS
• Others
By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
This study identifies the growing use of MID in automotive sector as one of the prime reasons driving the molded interconnect device (MID) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of smart wearables, and rising focus on reduction of e-waste will lead to sizable demand in the market.
"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our molded interconnect device (MID) market covers the following areas:
• Molded interconnect device (MID) market sizing
• Molded interconnect device (MID) market forecast
• Molded interconnect device (MID) market industry analysis"
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892917/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001