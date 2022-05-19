An innovative GMP Certification Resource Center has been developed by InstantGMP™, Inc., along with its partners, National Products Association (NPA), MWA Consulting and Certify Consulting. This is website helps Dietary Supplement companies, kratom and hemp/CBD extractors and manufacturers prepare for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification
CARY, N.C., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manufacturers who need Good Manufacturing Practices to make their products often need help in becoming GMP Certified. InstantGMP and its partners have created a GMP Certification Resource Center to provide that help. This website provides training videos, descriptions of the certification process and links to other resources. This is the one site for a comprehensive educational resource for GMP Certification readiness.
Training videos cover the essential elements of batch records, documentation, quality systems, facilities and equipment, and vendor qualification. These videos are based on the requirements specified in 21 CFR Part 111 for Dietary Supplements and Part 211 for Pharmaceuticals. The training was developed by a team of GMP experts with decades of experience in these industries. Anyone who is new to Good Manufacturing Practices can learn the basics in a few easy steps.
- Natural Products Association is a leading trade association for dietary supplements, natural health & sports nutrition, medical & functional foods, probiotics, and natural personal/home care products. NPA GMP Certification is awarded to companies that meet a high level of compliance to the NPA GMP Standard as verified through comprehensive third-party inspections of facilities and GMP-related documentation.
- InstantGMP, Inc. has developed software for GMP batch manufacturing. InstantGMP™ PRO is an all-in-one manufacturing and quality system that makes it easy to organize inventory and batch records, and to keep traceability and training up to date.
- Since 1995, MWA Consulting, Inc. has successfully partnered with clients worldwide to meet and exceed their regulatory compliance requirements and guidelines. MWA provides exceptional compliance consulting expertise from development through commercialization for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, cosmetics, dietary supplements and medical device industries.
- The Certify Consulting Group helps you achieve compliance and certification quickly and affordably with step-by-step guidance, training, and auditing.
The primary objective of the GMP Certification Resource Center is to provide public information and training courses for companies that are looking to be certified in Good Manufacturing Practices. We encourage anyone involved in GMP batch manufacturing to check it out.
About InstantGMP, Inc.
InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedure s specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP"). The InstantGMP™ PRO software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for batch manufacturing and quality processes that keep all documentation organized in electronic format while providing for built-in quality checks and workflow processes that make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
Robert Pochadt, InstantGMP Inc., 215-968-5414, rpochadt@instantgmp.com
